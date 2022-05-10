Hang Seng Encourages Hong Kong’s Youth to start "Trial mode*" with "Trial & Error"

Product

Product feature and Offerings

Terms and Conditions



Preferred Banking

Cash rewards of up to USD100

A HKD Savings Deposit bonus interest rate of 2%p.a. Terms and Conditions apply. Please refer to hangseng.com/trial for promotion details.



Funds

· 0% fund subscription fee

Investments involve risks. Terms and Conditions apply to the offer. Please refer to hangseng.com/invoffer for promotion details.







Risk Disclosure of Investment Funds:



· Investors should note that all investments involve risks (including the possibility of loss of the capital invested), prices or value of investment fund units may go up as well as down and past performance information presented is not indicative of future performance. Investors should read carefully and understand the relevant offering documents of the investment funds (including the fund details and full text of the risk factors stated therein) and risk disclosure statements of the relevant investment funds before making any investment decision. Investors should carefully consider whether an investment is suitable for them in view of their own investment objectives, investment experience, preferred investment tenor, financial situation, risk tolerance abilities, tax implications and other needs, etc., and should understand the nature, terms and risks of the investment products. Investors should obtain independent professional advice if they have concerns about their investment.



Hang Seng Invest Express

· Trade Hong Kong stocks, A-shares and US stocks with just one app



· $0 brokerage for buy/sell of stocks plus a chance to win 2 lots of HSCEI ETF (2828)

(1) Promotion period of $0 brokerage offer is from 1 April 2022 to 30 June 2022. The offer is applicable to the designated transaction amount of HK stocks/A-shares for new securities customers and that for Preferred Banking customers is the first HKD500,000 transaction amount. For US stocks, the offer applies to the first 30 transactions. (2) Promotion period for the lucky draw offer of 2 lots of HSCEI ETF (2828) is from 10 May 2022 to 30 June 2022. This offer is provided by the Bank. However, please note that [HSCEI ETF (2828)] (the "ETF") is managed by Hang Seng Investment Management Limited (which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hang Seng Bank), the ETF's Trustee, Index Provider, one or more of the Participating Dealers and/or market makers currently also include members of the HSBC Group. Please refer to the Hong Kong Offering Document of the ETF for details of the conflicts of interest in respect of the ETF that may arise. New securities customers (including all the account holders of the new securities account) must not hold any securities account (personal/ joint) with the Bank within a period of 6 months preceding the account opening date. Investment involves risk. New securities customers (including all the account holders of the new securities account) must not hold any securities account (personal/ joint) with the Bank within a period of 6 months preceding the account opening date.



Important Risk Warnings



· Investors should note that investment involves risks. The prices of securities fluctuate, sometimes dramatically. The price of a security may move up or down, and may become valueless. It is as likely that losses will be incurred rather than profit made as a result of buying and selling securities.

· Investors should note that investing in different Renminbi-denominated securities and products involves different risks (including but are not limited to currency risk, exchange rate risk, credit risk of issuer / counterparty, interest rate risk, liquidity risk (where appropriate)). The key risks of investing in A-shares of Stock Connect Northbound Trading include:



Transactions under the Northbound or Southbound Trading of Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect / Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect will not be covered by the Investor Compensation Fund in Hong Kong.

Once the respective quota is used up, trading will be affected or will be suspended.

Stock Connect Northbound Trading will only operate on days when both markets are open for trading and when banks in both markets are open on the corresponding settlement days. Investors should take note of the days the Stock Connect Northbound Trading is open for business and decide according to their own risk tolerance whether or not to take on the risk of price fluctuations in securities during the time when Stock Connect Northbound Trading is not trading.

When some stocks are recalled from the scope of eligible stocks for trading via Stock Connect Northbound Trading, the stocks can only be sold but NOT bought.

Investors will be exposed to currency risk if conversion of the local currency into RMB is required.

· Foreign securities carry additional risks not generally associated with securities in the domestic market. The value or income (if any) of foreign securities may be more volatile and could be adversely affected by changes in many factors. Client assets received or held by the licensed or registered person outside Hong Kong are subject to the applicable laws and regulations of the relevant overseas jurisdiction which may be different from the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap.571) and the rules made thereunder. Consequently, such client assets may not enjoy the same protection as that conferred on client assets received or held in Hong Kong



SimplyFund

Invest in fund with just HKD1

HK$0 monthly fee for fund subscription and a chance to win value of HK$20,000 fund units^

Complete first fund subscription of HK$3,000 with promo code "TRYSIMPLYFUND", to enjoy HK$50 cash reward# ^For details of SimplyFund promotion offer, please visit hangseng.com/simplyfundoffer. The Bank will draw one fund from the funds provided in the SimplyFund Account as the lucky draw gift. The product risk level of the funds ("Lucky Draw Funds") to be drawn will be equal to or smaller than the Winner's risk tolerance level as of 30 June 2022. For details of Lucky Draw Funds and the respective product risk level provided in the SimplyFund Account, please refer to the Terms and Conditions at hangseng.com/simplyfundoffer. The fund won by the Winner does not represent any investment advice from the Bank.



# Eligible customers must complete the first fund subscription of at least HKD3,000 with the designated promotion code via SimplyFund Account on Hang Seng Personal Banking mobile app successfully to enjoy cash reward of HKD50. If any customer failed to input the designated promotion code or provided a promotion code other than the designated promotion code in his/her fund subscription via SimplyFund Account during the Promotion Period, no cash reward will be offered.



Risk Disclosure of SimplyFund Account:



· Investors should note that all investments involve risks (including the possibility of loss of the capital invested), prices or value of investment fund units may go up as well as down and past performance information presented is not indicative of future performance. Investors should read carefully and understand the relevant offering documents of the investment funds (including the fund details and full text of the risk factors stated therein) and risk disclosure statements of the relevant investment funds before making any investment decision. Investors should carefully consider whether an investment is suitable for them in view of their own investment objectives, investment experience, preferred investment tenor, financial situation, risk tolerance abilities, tax implications and other needs, etc., and should understand the nature, terms and risks of the investment products. Investors should obtain independent professional advice if they have concerns about their investment.



· Not all of the investment funds that are distributed by Hang Seng Bank Limited (the "Bank") are available in SimplyFund Account. Only specific funds are available for subscription with the SimplyFund Account. If you are looking for other investment funds or investment products, please visit our branches or our websites for more information.



· In respect of the investment funds available for subscription with the SimplyFund Account, they are provided either by the Bank's wholly owned subsidiary, Hang Seng Investment Management Limited, or by the Bank's affiliate HSBC Global Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited.





Hang Seng Foreign Exchange

A Time Deposit interest rate of up to 13% (applicable to exchange designated currencies along with setting up one-week time deposit) The foreign currency time deposit interest rate offer is from now to 30 June 2022, applicable to exchange of designated currencies and set up of 1-week time deposit at the same time. The above interest rate is quoted with reference to the interest rates offered by the Bank on 5 May 2022 and is for reference only. Foreign exchange involves exchange rate risk. Terms and Conditions apply.