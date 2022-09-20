Hang Seng Investment Marks Major Milestone with Inauguration Ceremony to Celebrate New Role as Manager of Tracker Fund of Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hang Seng Investment Management Limited ('HSVM'), which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hang Seng Bank ('Hang Seng'), today (19 September 2022) officially took up its new role as manager of the Tracker Fund of Hong Kong ('TraHK'). In celebration of this major milestone and to provide investors with greater convenience and choice, an RMB counter has been launched for TraHK, giving investors the option to conduct transactions in RMB as well as HKD under a Dual Counter model.

Joined by Mr Christopher Hui, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury; Mr George Hongchoy, Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of Tracker Fund; and other honourable guests, Ms Irene Lee, Chairman of the Hang Seng Board of Directors; Ms Diana Cesar, Executive Director and Chief Executive of Hang Seng; and Ms Rosita Lee, Director and Chief Executive Officer of HSVM, officiated at today's inauguration ceremony to celebrate this major milestone.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony attendees, Ms Diana Cesar, Executive Director and Chief Executive of Hang Seng, said: "Being entrusted to manage the Tracker Fund of Hong Kong is a great honour. The Fund holds a deep meaning in our city. It embodies the entrepreneurial spirit of Hong Kong together with a focus on managing profits in order to provide a secure future. The Tracker Fund and Hang Seng Bank have a lot in common. We both have deep local roots in Hong Kong and a focus on enabling financial stability at both individual and community levels. Our values are very aligned.

"The timing also could not be better. No longer on the horizon, the potential of the mainland market is starting to become real through the ETF Connect Scheme. I'm very pleased to be able to say that Hang Seng is now managing two of the first four investment funds available through the southbound link. We are certain that over time there will be significant growth."

Also speaking at the event, Mr George Hongchoy, Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of Tracker Fund, said: "The Tracker Fund of Hong Kong occupies a special place in the heart of Hong Kong people. It not only marks the beginning of the exchange-traded fund industry in Hong Kong and our neighbouring markets in Asia, but also vividly shows how success can be built on crisis. On its solid foundation laid over the past two decades, we are confident that the Tracker Fund of Hong Kong, under the management of Hang Seng Investment, will create more value to its unitholders, potential investors and the market in the years to come."

Rosita Lee, Head of Investment Products and Advisory Business at Hang Seng, Director and Chief Executive Officer of HSVM, said: "We are honoured to have been given the responsibility of managing TraHK. This marks a new milestone in the development of Hang Seng Investment Management, which is a home-grown asset manager with about 30 years of experience. We are firmly committed to creating growing value for investors and to helping to further enhance Hong Kong's position as a global offshore RMB business hub and international finance centre."

HSVM is the number-one ETF manager in Hong Kong in terms of assets under management. Two of the first four funds to be made available for southbound trading under ETF Connect are now managed by HSVM — Hang Seng China Enterprises Index ETF (Stock Code: 2828) and TraHK (Stock Code: 2800). Both funds have a Dual Counter arrangement for the convenience of customers, which reflects HSVM's strong fund management capabilities. HSVM will continue to identify and act on good opportunities to further expand and diversify asset allocation options for investors to facilitate liquidity and the sustainable development of the ETF market in Hong Kong and mainland China.

Further information can be found on the new TraHK's website (www.trahk.com.hk).

