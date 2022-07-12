Hang Seng Optimises Digital Business Banking Services To Help Enterprises Seize Opportunities In The Economic Rebound

Digital Business Banking Services

24/7 instant cheque deposit using mobile phones



Hang Seng launches first-in-market Mobile Cheque Deposit service in Hong Kong, which allows customers to deposit cheques from anywhere at any time via mobile phones, without physically visiting a branch.



Since its launch in March this year, the service has been very popular with customers. Some customers reported that the service is time-saving and convenient, especially during the pandemic. Cheques can be easily deposited by capturing image via Hang Seng Business Mobile App at your fingertip.

Successfully deposit 30 cheques or more within the Promotion Period via the Hang Seng Business Mobile App to join the lucky draw for a chance of winning a 6% p.a. HKD 1-week preferential new fund time deposit interest rate!

SME all-rounded collection solution to seize opportunities of the Consumption Voucher Scheme



The Consumption Voucher Scheme provides opportunities to merchants. The 2022 (Phase 2) Consumption Voucher Scheme will be issued on 7 August 2022. To embrace the opportunity of the consumer voucher, Hang Seng and QF Pay specially provide "SME All-rounded Collection Solution" and exclusive offers. Merchants do not need to purchase or use any extra payment collection device to complete transactions. Customers can simply scan QR Code or click Payment link to pay instantly. A variety of payment options are available to support varies e-wallets including FPS, WeChat Pay, ALIPAY HK and Tap & Go for seamless online payment collection to minimize the drop off rate.





Exclusive offers for Hang Seng Commercial Customers provided by Hang Seng and QF Pay worth up to HKD19,000, including:

Discount on setup fee, transaction fee and annual fee (Up to HKD15,400)

HKD600 Cash Rebate for the first 300 customers who use Offline QR Code Collection to complete payment collection

HKD1,000 Cash Rebate for the first 300 customers who use Online Payment Link Collection to complete payment collection

Up to HKD300 handling fee rebate for the first 30 outward FPS transactions. Offline QR Code Collection Customers can get a limited-edition souvenir. Available while stock last.



HKD Commercial World Mastercard Virtual Card Service



Enhanced authorization control and streamline account reconciliation



To allow customers to easily manage business expenses, Hang Seng Business World Mastercard introduced a virtual card service for "Business-to-Business (B2B)" payment transactions, such as e-commerce industry or SMEs that need to advertise on social platforms from time to time promoting their business. They can create virtual cards at any time through the online expense management platform, assign different card numbers and transaction limit for each project, and do not need to disclose physical card information during online transactions, making payments safer and smoother reconciliation!

50% off set up fee^ for Virtual Card Service

Successfully apply for Commercial World Mastercard to enjoy: - $400 Cash Dollar rebate

- 2-year annual fee waiver



2.8% unlimited rebate* for foreign currency online spending at the designated overseas registered merchants ^ The net set up fee for Virtual Card Service after 50% off is HKD2,500.



* 2.8% rebate includes 2% cash rebate promotion, 0.4% rebate for all foreign currency online spending and 0.4% Cash Dollar rebate for every spending



