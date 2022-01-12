Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games Village completed

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by haiwainet.cn: The construction of the Asian Games Village of Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 was completed on Dec. 29 as scheduled. Measuring 2.41 million square meters, the village will be put into trial operation in March 2022.

Located on the south bank of the Qiantang River, the village will provide accommodation, catering and medical services for more than 10,000 athletes and team officials, 4,000 technical officials, and 5,000 journalists. The facility comprises five key areas: the athletes' village, technical officials' village, media village, international zone, and public zone.

The apartments in the athletes' village and the technical officials' village will be put up for sale while the apartments in the media village will be available for rental after the Games conclude.

The Hangzhou Asian Games will be held from Sept. 10 to 25, 2022. Athletes will compete in 40 sports - 31 Olympic sports and 9 non-Olympic ones - during the Games.

The Hangzhou Asian Para Games will be staged from Oct. 9 to 15, 2022. It will host 22 sports.