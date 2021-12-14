Hangzhou is all set to become Zero Waste City in 2022

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by haiwainet.cn:

On November 25th, Hangzhou announces its annual plan on building a Zero Waste City in 2022 during the Zero Waste City press briefing. The plan is dedicated to helping Hangzhou transition towards zero waste at the city level, specifically for the upcoming 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, with the implementation of zero waste strategies.

Until recently, Hangzhou has explored multiple valid models by creating more than 800 "Zero-Waste Units" (Zero-Waste Schools, Zero-Waste Hospitals, Zero-Waste Factories, Zero-Waste Villages, Zero-Waste Scenic Spots are all categorized as "Zero-Waste Unit"). With the advantages of digitalization and e-administration, Hangzhou is leading to a substantial decrease in waste generation and an increase in separate collection and recycling.

In 2022, Hangzhou will aim at building a national-level "Zero-Waste City", making "Zero Waste" the most distinctive feature of Hangzhou in building a role model city for achieving common prosperity for everyone. And building a "Zero-Waste Asian Games" will certainly be placed at the very center of the narrative.

"'Zero-Waste Asian Games' is a program to implement best practices of zero waste into the 19th Asian Games, to achieve the conservation of all resources through responsible production, consumption, reuse, and recovery, with no discharges that threaten the environment or human health," said Lai Yong, Chief Official of Solid Wastes and Chemicals Department in Hangzhou Municipal Ecology and Environment Bureau. "The implementation of the 'Zero-Waste Asian Games' is like a window to showcase the city's capability on waste and resource management, from which we hope every tourist and Asian Games participant can feel the charm of Hangzhou's ecological system."