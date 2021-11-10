Hangzhou Enriches Its Biodiversity with 66.85% Forest Cover

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by haiwainet.cn:

Ecological civilization is an ongoing trend for human development, by living peacefully with nature, human beings are guaranteed a path to a brighter future.

Driven by the idea of ecological and harmonious development, Hangzhou has achieved remarkable results in protecting biodiversity over the years. According to statistics, there are 34 provincial natural reserves in Hangzhou, contributing a total of 66.85% forest cover of the city. It also recorded 2731 species of various animals and plants, with 107 of them listed as national key protected animals and 24 listed as national key protected plants.

In the recent 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, Hangzhou has demonstrated its charm to the world through "Two Mountains, Two Lakes, One River and One Wetland"; through active public participation in biodiversity and eco protection, Hangzhou citizens are practicing the idea of "Green Growth, Green World".

Sustainability is also a key to Hangzhou's city development. It has built the world's largest public bicycle system serving more than 1.13 billion people over the last 10 years, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 1.5 million tons. More than 4,350 residential communities are equipped with waste classification and disposal system. With these strong policies in place, Hangzhou is taking the next step toward a vivid, charming, and more livable city.