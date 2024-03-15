The Hangzhou Internet Security Institute released an AI industry report.

The Hangzhou Internet Security Institute published an AI industry report, systematically elucidating the prospects of the AI industry. It also offers an in-depth analysis of the latest developments and technological breakthroughs of leading AI institutions, while exploring the challenges and opportunities of AI technology in practical applications. The institute believes that, despite the significant progress made in AI technology, there are still issues related to data security and privacy protection in its practical applications, which merit global caution and attention.

On February 15, 2024(EST), OpenAI officially released the Sora video model, along with 48 generative video cases and a technical report. Users can simply input text to generate a 60-second video. The launch of Sora undoubtedly represents another significant breakthrough following the introduction of ChatGPT in 2023. Sora is considered the pinnacle of achievement in the field of artificial intelligence to date, with the AI competition seen as the forefront of the current Sino-American rivalry. Currently, the institute has heard two perspectives: Firstly, the development of AI technology will determine the future rise or fall of China and the United States. The rise and fall of great powers usually begin during periods of major technological change, and ultimately, this continuous growth advantage will translate into geopolitical and military influence. Secondly, China has already come very close to the United States in this cutting-edge technology field, even surpassing the United States in aspects such as electronic payments, 5G, and the quantity of papers and patents.

The institute believes that the launch of ChatGPT and Sora indicates that the United States holds a leading advantage in the foundational areas necessary for the development of artificial intelligence, including hardware, research and development, and talent, while China still lags behind the US in deep learning, core algorithms, and large language models. However, the institute also recognizes that China's vast population size provides strong data support for AI. The massive amount of data creates a virtuous cycle for deep learning: the more users engaging with daily technology platforms, the more data collected; the more data collected, the greater the product improvements; the stronger the product competitiveness, the more users and investment attracted; an increase in user numbers means more data can be collected, thus continuing the cycle. Moreover, the Chinese government views the development of AI as a national strategy and has implemented a series of measures to promote the field. China's systemic advantages in boosting AI development cannot be overlooked.

Regarding the argument that "the competition in artificial intelligence determines the rise and fall of China and the United States," if we follow historical logic, there seems to be nothing that can refute it. However, both the rise of Britain with the first Industrial Revolution, represented by the steam engine, and the rise of the United States with the second Industrial Revolution, represented by electricity, brought progress and hope to humanity. While they led to shifts in hegemony, they also collectively propelled the world forward. Although U.S. companies lead significantly in the AI field, compared to other countries worldwide, China does not have a severe generational gap in AI development with the U.S. and currently stands in the first tier of global AI research. Shortly after OpenAI released ChatGPT 3.5 in November 2022, many Chinese companies also began to enter the AIGCT field, including Baidu's ERNIE-ViLG and Alibaba's Tongyi Qianwen, among others. During the same period, European countries and Japan did not seem to undertake such research on a large scale. In recent years, China's AI talent has been continuously growing, and with gradual breakthroughs in hardware aspects such as computing chips, this also brings limitless possibilities for China's future development in the AI field.

Entering the era marked by ChatGPT and Sora, humanity faces not just technological advancements but also risks, fears, and even potential destruction. Specifically, in economic and social spheres, ChatGPT and Sora bring not only efficiency but also the demise of numerous industries and jobs. In the military domain, artificial intelligence signifies an even more terrifying warfighting capability. Particularly alarming is that once developments like ChatGPT and Sora are initiated, their progress is exponential, potentially leading to growth that becomes uncontrollable. As Elon Musk alarmingly noted, Sora has defeated humanity.

Therefore, in response to Sora, as the world's two superpowers, China and the United States should consider their responsibilities beyond their competitive rivalry, addressing the risks posed by AI. Instead of engaging in a new round of competition centered around AI, it might be more prudent for them to collaborate in mitigating the accelerated evolution of AI, which could lead to uncontrollable risks for all of humanity.

