Hangzhou listed as EU-China Regional Policy Cooperation Pilot Area

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by haiwainet.cn: Recently, Hangzhou was listed as the third round EU-China Regional Policy Cooperation Pilot Area from 2021-2023. During the period, pilot areas on both sides will play a crucial role in developing bilateral cooperation relations.

Hangzhou is listed as the pilot area mainly due to its unique advantages in cross-border e-commerce, cross-border payment, and logistics. The construction of Zhejiang Pilot Free Trade Zone in Hangzhou also creates opportunities for enhanced EU-China cooperation. As of October 2021, more than 70 European projects from Fortune Global 500 companies were signed in Hangzhou, a total of 1,500 projects with European investments were signed since October 2020.

The mayor of Heidelberg, Germany, the mayor of Oulu, Finland, and the deputy mayor of Nice, France all expressed their desire to cooperate with Hangzhou during the 2021 Hangzhou International Sister City Mayors Conference.

Hangzhou is now strengthening its cooperation with Europe around advanced manufacturing and other industries. It will not only further the developments of the city but also create more possibilities for bilateral investments and cooperation. For example, Hangzhou is accelerating its aviation industry by building several high-quality industrial platforms. In November 2021, Hangzhou became one of the first Chinese representatives of the Global Aviation Cluster Cooperation Acceleration Center (GAC Hub) and reached an important partnership with IASC, laying a solid foundation for Hangzhou and Europe's next strategic plan in the aviation industry.

In the future, Hangzhou will focus on strengthening industrial cooperation with Europe, and reinforce the foundation for cooperation with Europe by building channels, platforms and attracting industries.