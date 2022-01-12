Hangzhou selected as "The Happiest City in China" for 15 consecutive years

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by haiwainet.cn: On December 30, 2021, "2021 The Happiest City in China" was announced in Beijing. Hangzhou was selected as one of the happiest cities in China, becoming the only city in China that has won this honor for 15 consecutive years. Hangzhou Gongshu District and Fuyang District were selected as "2021 The Happiest District in China".

Happiness is not only sensory pleasure but also the experiences echoing in your mind that transcend dimensions of time and space. In recent years, Hangzhou has made great efforts to create a world-class business environment and provide a stage for every Hangzhou resident who pursues their dreams here. In 2020, the total resident population of Hangzhou is 11.93 million, and the increase in the resident population in the past ten years has reached 3.23 million. At the same time, Hangzhou has ranked first in China for many consecutive years in terms of the net inflow rate of talents, the net inflow rate of overseas talents, and the net inflow rate of Internet talents. It has been ranked top 10 in "The Most Attractive Chinese Cities in the Eyes of Foreign Talents" for 11 consecutive years.

"2021 The Happiest City in China" is based on the theme of "Centennial Red, Happy City". By evaluating the city's policymaking and development quality, the list promotes cities that have the best practices for creating a happy environment for their residents.

The list takes more than 5 months of strict selection with the process of big data analysis, survey research, field investigation, and expert review. 10 cities including Chengdu, Hangzhou, Ningbo, Changsha, Wuhan, Nanjing, Qingdao, Guiyang, Xining, and Harbin were selected as "2021 The Happiest City in China".