Hangzhou's business environment satisfaction ranks first among Chinese cities for three consecutive years

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by haiwainet.cn:

On November 1, the 2021 China (Wenzhou) New Era "Two Health" Forum jointly organized by the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce and the People's Government of Zhejiang Province released the 2021 China Business Environment Survey Report. The report pointed out that Hangzhou ranked first in the city's business environment satisfaction score for three consecutive years and was awarded the title of the "Most Reputable Cities in Business Environment".

From August to October, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce organized and carried out the work of this year's "Private Enterprises Evaluating the Business Environment". The weighted average was based on official statistics and 69,120 valid questionnaires from large, medium, small, and micro private enterprises from various provinces and cities. Hangzhou ranks first on the list of ten cities with the best business environment and becomes one of the "Most Reputable Cities in Business Environment" among the cities on the list.

In the next step, Hangzhou will focus on solving the difficulties, pain points, and blockages reported by enterprises, carefully plan for the introduction of business environment regulations, implement high-standard innovation pilot city reform lists, and strive to build a world-class business environment city.