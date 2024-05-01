Hangzhou's Qiantang Free Trade Center Opens, Leading a New Wave in International E-Commerce

—

The Qiantang Free Trade Center was officially inaugurated in Hangzhou, marking the launch of an innovative industrial park crafted through a partnership between Prologis Group and Qiantang Industrial Group. The event, featuring an international e-commerce symposium, brought together over 200 industry leaders to explore future trends in global online trade and exchange insights on brand globalization.

Located in the strategic Hangzhou Comprehensive Bonded Zone, this new industrial park spans 125 acres and offers nearly 1.5 million square feet of constructed space, with an investment totalling about 900 million RMB (approximately $130 million USD). Designed to the highest office standards, the facility merges industrial office spaces with bonded warehousing, establishing itself as a top-tier complex in the market.

Positioned adjacent to the Hangzhou Ring Expressway and the Qiantang River Tunnel, the center benefits from exceptional transportation connectivity. Leveraging Hangzhou's robust e-commerce ecosystem, the park utilizes the strong industrial service capabilities of its founders and their extensive global logistics networks. This strategic collaboration is designed to streamline supply chain resources for cross-border trade enterprises and foster a new ecosystem for bonded trade.

At the symposium, industry pioneers addressed the challenges of cross-border e-commerce. They shared strategies for obtaining policy support and professional services, and discussed effective solutions for logistics and operational management.

Ziyi He, Vice President of the IPLK*AC Australia Branch and head of the Cross-Border Division at China-Vision Brand, leveraged her nearly five years of experience in brand management and online media across various countries. She presented on how Chinese products can successfully penetrate mature markets like Australia and the United States, providing valuable strategies for local brands aiming for international expansion.

Experts such as Munehisa Tsubota, a Japanese e-commerce leader, and Huanjia Sun, Southeast Asia Regional President, shared their extensive knowledge on managing international brands, offering essential strategies for localizing in Asian markets and reinforcing Qiantang Free Trade Center’s role as a global e-commerce hub.

The event also featured the signing of multiple strategic agreements, further establishing the center's long-term vision. The Qiantang Free Trade Center and IPLKAC unveiled a partnership to create a cross-border business salon. Agreements with HaiCang Technology and Little Bear Global were also signed, enhancing one-stop warehousing and integrated supply chain services for international e-commerce, promoting innovative cross-border trade development.

The Qiantang Free Trade Center is dedicated to nurturing "international brands with Chinese genes," empowering resident companies to become global contenders and ushering in a new era of cross-border e-commerce.

