Hannspree Launched The First Smart Notebook: HannsNote

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 7 December 2021 - Hannspree , one of the global consumer electronics manufacturers from Taiwan who specialised in visual, is now proud to present their first Note Tablet – HannsNote 8inch Note Tablet. HannsNote is powered by Wacom EMRTM technology and awarded in the iF Design Award 2021 for the Discipline of Product. It helps dropping down notes, visualising your mind and creativity in a smarter and more effective way. An ideal product for both businessmen and students.









Hannspree is demonstrating their market-leading Display visual technologies in the newly launched HannsNote 8inch Note Tablet. HannsNote is equipped with 8-inch HD display with 16.7M Color. An intuitive active HannsPen which powered by the Wacom Electro-Magnetic Resonance technology that generated by the EMR sensor under the display helps marking your note colorfully which requires no charging and additional setup. This tablet can provide businessmen and students with high convenience for its ease of use.

To accommodate the distinct need of businessmen and students, Hannspree provides large capacity data storage by up to 1,000 pages of note storage. Also, this tablet doesn't just offer two-way quick charging, it can be used as a power bank to charge other devices. Hannsnote's display is an LED point light source, which is different from e-ink technology that cause no display sticking problem and readable in dark. Taking your notes in any lighting condition, and you're your Business meetings and school lectures in an effective way.

In addition, HannsNote issued a Low Power Consumption patent by Germany & China Intellectual Property Administration with super long lasting 365 days standby time and 1 second wake-up time after hibernate. Plus, Hannspree provides professional note management app. With the HannsNote app, notes can be synced easily and quickly. Synchronizing and transferring data through Bluetooth function, it allows you to save the precious data forever.

HannsNote functional leather cover case is created with function and style in mind. The cover is made of fine materials and designed to fit your HannsNote perfectly. You can organize cards, OTG and pen inside your note. It is definitely your first choice for Smart Notebooks! For further enquiries please visit our website at

https://www.hannswear.com/ or follow our official Facebook page, Hannspree Hanns.w Singapore .

HannsNote Key Specs

Display 8" IPS Resolution 800 x 1280 Os for App Android/ iOS Processor STM32F769 Battery 5000mAh SD-RAM/DDR 16M Flash 128M

About Hannspree

Undertaking Hannstar's technology and craftsmanship and the belief in making the world more brilliant, our brand Hannspree offers leading IOT products and complete AIOT solutions. It is part of the HannStar Display Corporation that is one of the largest LCD manufacturers in the world.

Hannstar Display Corporation, headquarter in Taiwan, provides the most cutting-edge display of wearable devices, smart phones, tablets, IOT industries.

