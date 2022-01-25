HANNspree Q2 Smart Watch Is Offering a Personalised Health & Wellness Experience

Twenty-Four Seven Health & Wellness Assistant Help Achieving Your Targeted Health Goal

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 25 January 2022 - Understanding your health condition can make it easier to achieve the targeted health goal, and HANNspree Q2 Smart Watch is here at your service. With built-in PPG sensor, heartbeat and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) are monitored. It can also help to understand sleeping patterns and monitor workout progress with Multisport modes. Health data from HANNspree Q2 Smart Watch is connected to your Smartphone via the Glory Fit App, which help monitoring and tracking your health and fitness goals in an effective way.















Having a Twenty-Four Seven Health & Wellness Assistant is luxurious, and with the help of HANNspree Q2 Smart Watch, this is no longer a distant dream. HANNspree Q2 smart watch can be connected to your smartphone via the Glory Fit App, all the detected health data is synced and can be viewed from your wrist to your smartphone. The Glory Fit App can also help to set up training and fitness progress with a designated target. It can track either intense workout sessions, like running and cycling or just counting your everyday steps. Don't underestimate every single step you walk. According to the World Health Organization, the goal of at least 8,000 steps is the recommended daily step target for healthy adults. The Glory Fit App is tracking and providing your workout statistics, sleeping pattern statistics and calories calculation. A holistic approach to help understanding everyday progress to better adjust your fitness plan accordingly.

Prevention is always better than cure, keeping track of your heart rate can provide insight into your fitness level. HANNspree Q2 Smart Watch can accurately measure the real time heart rate and result is to be sent to the Glory Fit App every 10 minutes. If an abnormal heart rate is detected*, there will be an alert message sent to raise your awareness, and thus, seek professional medical advice.

*This product is not a medical device. The test data and results are for reference only and cannot be used to diagnose or monitor any medical condition.

With HANNspree Q2 Smart Watch, you will never need to sacrifice style for function. To support your outdoor activities, the 1.28 inches IPS round screen HD display with full touch screen and 80+ personalised watch face support is easily visible under the sun. Synchronized display with smartphone allows you to see incoming calls and notifications, and not to miss any message while you are on the go. In reverse, you might decline calls via Q2 smartwatch if you are busy. Last but not least, a fully optimized battery management system supports up to 7 days of typical battery life usage, saving you from the hassle of charging the device every day. HANNspree Q2 Smart Watch is recently launched in Singapore and it is available for purchase on Lazada （https://bit.ly/3q05Sg0 ）For further enquiries, please visit our website at https://www.hannswear.com/ or follow our official Facebook page, Hannspree Hanns.w Singapore .

HANNspree Q2 Smart Watch Product Specification

Display 1.28" IPS Resolution 240 x 240 Os for App Android/ iOS Weight 48g Touch Mode Full Touch Screen Battery 160mAH Standby Time up to 7 Days Charging Time 2 Hours Bluetooth 5.0 Application Glory Fit

About HANNspree

"Style your smart life." The story of Hannspree started in 2002. Our headquarter is located in Netherlands Venlo with design center in Taipei. We are part of HannStar Display Corporation, one of the largest wearables and smartphones LCD manufacturers in the world.







Undertaking the world's top LCD brand - Hannstar's years of craftsmanship and the belief to make the world more brilliant, we are committed to realise your imagination of the future with exquisite tech solutions. We offer leading wearables, tablets, IOT products and complete AIOT solutions. Our vision is to bring style to your smart life through continuous innovation.





