HANNspree Q2 Smartwatch, the most thoughtful wellness gift for White Valentine’s Day

HANNspree Q2 Smart Watch Product Specification

Display

1.28" IPS

Resolution

240 x 240

Os for App

Android/ iOS

Weight

48g

Touch Mode

Full Touch Screen

Battery

160mAH

Standby Time

up to 7 Days

Charging Time

2 Hours

Bluetooth

5.0

Application

Glory Fit



About HANNspree

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 10 March 2022 - It has always been a challenge to best demonstrate and share how you feel to your loved one on the White Valentine's Day. Choosing a gift that can show how much you love, and care is utterly important. HANNspree Q2 Smartwatch is your perfect choice of gift whether you are a committed couple, a new romance or just 'testing the water'. HANNspree Q2 Smartwatch allows couples to set and achieve health goal together with everyday effort. With the built-in PPG sensor, heart rate and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) are monitored. It can also help to understand sleeping patterns and monitor workout progress with Multisport modes. Health data from HANNspree Q2 Smartwatch is connected to your Smartphone via the Glory Fit App, which help monitoring and tracking your health and fitness goals in an effective way. To spread the love on White Valentine's Day, purchase HANNspree Q2 Smartwatch between 7March to 10April, you can enjoy 20% off discount + Free Shipment on Lazada.A committed couple can influence each other's stress levels, mood, and health behaviour patterns to a significant degree. Be a positive health influencer is important to your partner, and to yourself. HANNspree Q2 Smartwatch can help setting and achieve couple health goals together and to understand everyday fitness progress. HANNspree Q2 Smartwatch can be connected to smartphone via the Glory Fit App, all the detected health data is synced and can be viewed from your wrist to your smartphone. The Glory Fit App can also help to set up training and fitness progress with a designated target. It can track either intense workout sessions, like running and cycling or just counting your everyday steps. Take a stroll with your loved one every day to keep the sparkle alive and set a goal of at least 8,000 daily steps with HANNspree Q2 Smartwatch for a healthy lifestyle.It has always been incredibly exciting to be in a new relationship and wishing to spend every waking moment together. HANNspree Q2 Smartwatch is a twenty-four-seven assistant that can take care of your loved one even when you are apart. It keeps track of your heart rate and provide insight into your fitness level. It can accurately measure the real time heart rate and result is to be sent to the Glory Fit App every 10 minutes. Show your love and care with HANNspree Q2 Smartwatch when you are not together.Not sure if your crush feels the same and want to share how you feel on the White Valentine's Day? The HANNspree Q2 Smartwatch is the best gift idea with excellent health & wellness function and stylish design. To support different outdoor activities, the 1.28 inches IPS round screen HD display with full touch screen could be easily seen under the sun. You can also personalise your watch with the 80+ watch face support function. A fully optimized battery management system supports up to 7 days of typical battery life usage, saving you from the hassle of charging the device every day. Synchronized display with smartphone allows you to see incoming calls and notifications, and not to miss any message when on the go. In reverse, you might decline calls via Q2 Smartwatch if you are busy. With the help of HANNspree Q2 Smartwatch, your crush will never miss your messages or calls, however, giving a response will be of their choice.HANNspree Q2 Smartwatch is available for purchase on Lazada（）Purchase HANNspree Q2 Smartwatch between 7March to 10th April, and enjoy 20% off discount + Free Shipment on.For enquiries, please visit our website at https://www.hannswear.com or follow our official Facebook page: Hannspree Hanns.w Singapore and Instagram:

"Style your smart life." The story of Hannspree started in 2002. Our headquarter is in Netherlands Venlo with design center in Taipei. We are part of HannStar Display Corporation, one of the largest wearables and smartphones LCD manufacturers in the world.



Undertaking the world's top LCD brand - Hannstar's years of craftsmanship and the belief to make the world more brilliant, we are committed to realise your imagination of the future with exquisite tech solutions. We offer leading wearables, tablets, IOT products and complete AIOT solutions. Our vision is to bring style to your smart life through continuous innovation.



