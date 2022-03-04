Hanoi to Host The 14th Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2022 on 3-4 November 2022

HANOI, Vietnam, Oct 17, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The world's leading thought Leadership event on CSR - The Global CSR & ESG Awards will host the 14th year in 2022 as a physical event. With the 2021 edition turned virtual, the 2022 event will return to the physical event format on 3rd November 2022. At the 2021 virtual event, we unveiled the new event Global ESG Awards logo which will reinforce the longstanding Global CSR Summit & Awards to the new event branding: "The Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2022."



In 2021, where the world was focused on overcoming and adapting to the prolonged impact of the Covid- 19 pandemic, new challenges emerged on the economic and geopolitical fronts with global inflation and the Russian military aggression on Ukraine, threatening to derail the much-anticipated recovery needed to alleviate the tremendous hardship faced by communities affected by the pandemic.



On the environmental front, following the release of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, 2022 is set to be a critical year for climate change. At the landmark event, governments and businesses had committed ambitious plans to decarbonize. The real challenge remains on the extent these pledges would be fulfilled.



Fortunately, several positive developments have emerged with many companies adopting net zero targets on top of increased regulatory requirements around the world seeking mandatory disclosure on climate risks. In Asia alone, countries like Singapore, India and China have either proposed or implemented some form of climate related reporting. Against such positive momentum, it would not be too far-fetched to see net zero as being the norm and expectations among consumers and corporate practice in the near future. Increased regulations will push companies to focus on the social factor in ESG. Companies will come to realize that in order to meet the environmental targets set in COP26, they will have to work closely with local communities and farmers including with vendors in their supply chains as climate issues are intricately linked to a myriad of stakeholders and systems.



The theme of this year's event, "Beyond Net Zero & ESG" will inspire participants to discuss and discover ESG and CSR strategies by corporations and stakeholders. The conference will also focus on how the challenges faced today will inevitably hasten the pace for climate friendly solutions and technologies including electric vehicles, high tech farming, sustainable supply chains and nature-based solutions. Throughout history, whenever humanity is faced with tremendous challenges and unexpected upheavals, the speed of creativity and innovation accelerates, ensuring the survival and resilience of our human race.



Over 200 delegates consisting of local and overseas guests are expected to attend this event. 25 speakers mostly thought leaders of our time from various industries will share some of the most innovative ideas on environmental protection and resilience, for environmental protection, community empowerment, gender equality and workplace diversity, supply chain transparency, corporate transparency, brand activism and technology for social good. Lastly, as always, we will conclude the conference with our signature touch on day two which will be a memorable eco tour.



Global CSR & ESG Awards 2022



The Global CSR & ESG Summit and Awards 2022 is Asia's most prestigious recognition awards programme for Corporate Social Responsibility and ESG. The programme recognizes and honors companies for outstanding, innovative and world-class products, services, projects and programmes implemented in the past or present. These projects should demonstrate the company's leadership,



sincerity and on-going commitment in incorporating ethical values, compliance with legal requirements, and respect for individuals, communities and the environment in the way they do business. The award categories for this year are:



Global Category Award

- Best Environmental Excellence Award

- Best Community Programme Award

- Excellence In Provision Of Literacy & Education Award

- Empowerment of Women Award

- Best Workplace Practices

- CSR & ESG Leadership Award

- Product Excellence Award

- Best CEO

- Best CFO

- Best Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Team



Country Awards Category

- Best Country Award for Overall CSR Excellence Award

- Singapore

- Malaysia

- Thailand

- Taiwan

- India

- Indonesia

- Cambodia

- Vietnam

- Middle East



For media partnerships and media passes please contact:

Mandy Koh

Email:

Tel: +65 6444 1644 / +65 6444 6549



