Hanoi University of Industry Provides Assistance to International Students Amidst the Pandemic

At the event which took place on September 28, 2021, an amount of 45 gifts packages, each comprising cash, and necessities, were presented to the Lao and Mozambique students who are studying at the university.

—

Hanoi, Vietnam: Hanoi University of Industry (HaUI) is one of the leading application-oriented universities in Vietnam with multiple disciplines, modes of education, and education levels which has provided excellent graduates for industrialization, modernization, and global integration of the country for decades.

As a consequence of the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, the Youth Union - Vietnam Student Association of Hanoi city and the Hanoi Union of Friendship Organizations cooperated with HaUI to present support gifts to the international students who are currently staying on HaUI’s campus.

In line with the university’s core values, they believe that showing support and strength in times of difficulty can boost unity and perseverance in achieving goals. “During this challenging period, these essential gifts are meant to serve as both material and spiritual encouragement to lighten burdens and assist the international students to study with peace of mind to achieve flying colors,” explained Dr. Bui Thi Ngan.

HaUI aims to provide high-quality education, training, research, consultancy services in the application and transfer of technologies to meet the increasing demands for the industrialization, modernization, and global integration of the country.

The university currently employs 1,500 lecturers and support staff in its three campuses, all equipped with 369 lecture halls, 50 computer labs, 48 modern foreign language classrooms, 10 laboratories, 135 workshops, multi-purpose gymnasiums, tennis courts, and stadiums with modern and synchronous pieces of equipment to provide quality training and a conducive learning environment for over 30,000 students.

During its history of foundation and development, Hanoi University of Industry had the honor of receiving President Ho Chi Minh four times. One other notable milestone achieved by the HaUI is the advancement of Hanoi College of Industry to Hanoi University of Industry in 2005.

For more information about the Hanoi University of Industry, please visit https://www.haui.edu.vn/.

About Hanoi University of Industry

Hanoi University of Industry (HaUI) is a public university under the Ministry of Industry and Trade with a 122-year-history of development. HaUI was formerly known as Hanoi Technical School (founded in 1898) and Hai Phong Technical School (founded in 1913). The university is one of the leading application-oriented universities in Vietnam with multiple disciplines, modes of education, and education levels which has provided high-quality graduates for the industrialization, modernization, and global integration of the country for decades.

Contact Info:

Name: Hanoi University of Industry

Email: Send Email

Organization: Hanoi University of Industry

Address: No. 298 Cau Dien Street, Bac Tu Liem District, Hanoi, Vietnam

Phone: +842437655121

Website: https://www.haui.edu.vn/

Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gxi784rA-_8

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/hanoi-university-of-industry-provides-assistance-to-international-students-amidst-the-pandemic/89054927

Source: MarketersMEDIA

Release ID: 89054927