Hantec Financial unlocks global trading opportunities for Malaysian Markets

HONG KONG - Media OutReach - 22 November 2022 - Hantec Financial is an award-winning brand, shared by entities of Hantec Group, founded in Hong Kong, and has officially announced its global expansion into Malaysia. Hantec Financial will offer its leading-edge financial services to the client, opening the doorway to new global trading opportunities.Hantec with over 30 years of experience and authorized with 12 regulatory licenses, is constantly exploring opportunities to expand its business to new markets. The group is now present in 19 cities across 14 countries worldwide, covering Greater China, Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, Australia, the UK, Europe, South America, the Middle East, Africa etc. Also offers a variety of financial assets including forex, CFDs, commodities, indices and US stocks with competitive spread and leverage.Hantec Financial as a trusted financial service provider believes in the power of technology to protect customer assets and improve service levels, it continuously optimizes its platform by keeping up with changes in the market and adapting to investor preferences.The team has obtained the ISO 27001 and ISO 20000 international certifications. It ensures that Hantec Financial meets the international security level in the power of protecting customer assets and offers a smooth, stable, and safe trading experience for investors.In 2022, Fxdailyinfo.com awarded Hantec Financial as "Best Forex Broker APAC" at the Broker Awards 2022 to recognise its professional and excellent financial services. Hantec Financial has the expertise and experience to make high-quality investment services for all people, including Malaysia.Looking ahead, Hantec Financial has its sights set on further expansion into South-East Asian and African markets to offer more international trading opportunities for valued clients. The company will also draw up a highly localized approach by cultivating local teams, and integrating local culture into its operations, to serve investors and clients from all over the globe.About Hantec Financial: https://hantecfinancial.com/

