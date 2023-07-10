HANVON UGEE Presents Epic Prime Day 2023 Deals Across all Brands for Global Customers

—

Shenzhen, China, July 10, 2023 — HANVON UGEE, a world-leading enterprise in digital drawing and handwriting technology, is thrilled to embrace Amazon Prime Day 2023 on July 11 and July 12 with deep discounts and special promotions across all its brands — ugee, XPPen, and Xencelabs.

With 25 years of expertise in the digital drawing and handwriting field, HANVON UGEE has obtained over 100 patents regarding core technologies within the industry, such as electromagnetic resonance (EMR) technology, active stylus technology, Bluetooth wireless transmission, and more. On top of that, HANVON UGEE champions the industry's progress through a breakthrough innovation - X3 and X3 Pro smart chip stylus technology.

The three brands under HANVON UGEE - ugee, XPPen, and Xencelabs - serve different segments of customers. ugee is created for beginners. XPPen gets users of all proficiency levels covered. And Xencelabs is made for creative professionals. Focused on digital art, smart handwriting-aided education, and electronic signature, HANVON UGEE has served millions of users worldwide, including animators, cartoonists, designers, artists, and digital art enthusiasts, establishing itself as an indispensable part of this niche market.

ugee provides a lineup of products for beginners, enabling them to unlock rich new digital drawing and handwriting experiences. ugee U series drawing monitors and S series drawing tablets are the go-to choices for drawing and handwriting enthusiasts, practitioners in the education industry, and many more. The newly-released Q8W Bluetooth graphics drawing tablet features a cable-less design for free creation. Throughout Prime Day, Ugee will unleash a bunch of exciting special promotions on digital drawing tablets.

ugee e-store: https://shop.ugee.com/

XPPen, a top digital drawing tablet brand, focuses on serving users of all levels. The newly-introduced X3 Pro stylus features the world's first applied 16 pressure levels - a groundbreaking innovation that unlocks infinite possibilities of creation and elevates the digital drawing experience to a new level. Up to 40% discount on XPPen products will be available during Prime Day on the website:

XPPen e-store:

XPPen USA: https://bit.ly/44mknfA

XPPen FR: https://bit.ly/xppenprfr

Xencelabs launched in early 2019 to deliver a digital tablet alternative customized to the professional requirements of artists and designers working in a range of creative applications, from illustration, VFX and graphic design to game design, motion graphics, 3D modeling, animation, and more. This year, Xencelabs introduced its Pen Display 24, which is packed with incredible features like etched glass, a 4K-resolution display, and Pantone® & SkinTone™ Validated. Xencelabs Pen Display 24 is a perfect choice for studio creatives. From July 10 through 16, Xencelabs will offer discounts of up to 30% on its full line of award-winning professional drawing and digital design tools – including the Pen Tablet Medium Bundle SE, the Pen Tablet Medium Bundle, the Pen Tablet Medium, the Pen Tablet Small, and the Quick Keys shortcut remote.

Xencelabs e-store : www.xencelabs.com/store

HANVON UGEE is committed to empowering more people to enjoy the brilliant life brought by digital drawing and handwriting technology. Mark your calendar to visit the e-stores of ugee, XPPen, and Xencelabs on July 11-12, where incredible deals on digital drawing tablets await.

Contact Info:

Name: Pinkting Li

Email: Send Email

Organization: Hanvon Ugee Technology Co., Ltd.

Website: https://www.hanvonugee.com/



Release ID: 89101940

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.