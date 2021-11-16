Hao Yi Tou launches new foot reflexology studio, offers first-class experience for working professionals

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 16 November 2021 - Step into a sublime sanctuary of relaxation with Hao Yi Tou, a newly launched foot reflexology studio. Designed to provide an immersive escape that combines the comforting journey of a first-class in-flight experience, Hao Yi Tou transports guests to a headspace like no other, with a comprehensive range of therapeutic reflexology services at affordable prices.

Conveniently located beside Chinatown MRT, Hao Yi Tou stands out as a destination for a pampering retreat for tired feet. Guests can check-in feeling completely at ease with the studio's plush, ornate interiors, before repairing their soles with a thorough foot treatment. Besides shedding away tension or fatigue in your feet, Hao Yi Tou offers a range of reflexology services including shoulder, back and full body massage. These traditional healing methods are reinforced with stronger strokes along the pressure points that can help boost energy levels, improve nerve function, blood circulation, relieve tired muscles and soothe headaches.

Darren Yew, Founder of Hao Yi Tou said, "We are excited to announce the flagship opening of Hao Yi Tou, a first of many outlets to come. With the pandemic situation limiting our access to travel, we wanted to recreate that feeling of going on a holiday again, and what better way than a relaxation experience that soothes both your sole and soul? Foot reflexology is known to provide an overall sense of well-being, and we hope our new concept gives people greater convenience to make it part of their daily routine and enjoy the benefits of regular foot care for better health and happiness."

Experienced therapists who have at least twenty years under their belt, work on guests' aching soles and body as they recline on a comfortable leather arm chair. The reflexology services come equipped with individual tablets for guests to enjoy their favourite shows and games at no additional charge. There is also a specially fabricated desk and power plug for guests' convenience. WIFI is provided upon request.

Hao Yi Tou provides affordable reflexology therapy and a combination of massages starting from just $20, in sessions of 30-minute, 40-minute, and 60-minute for all ages. To book an appointment, visit Hao Yi Tou at https://www.facebook.com/Haoyitou .





