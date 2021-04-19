Happiness Biotech Officially Launched Cross-Border E-commerce Platform- Happy Buy International

NANPING, China, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiness Biotech Group Limited (the "Company" or Nasdaq: HAPP), an innovative China-based nutraceutical and dietary supplements producer and e-commerce services provider, announced today that the Company has officially launched cross-border e-commerce platform - Happy Buy International. The first five overseas online stores have gone online on April 15, 2021.

"Happy Buy International will be the main platform of the Company's cross-border e-commerce business. We will launch a series of independent online stores targeting different markets, different customer groups and different product categories. Among the first five online stores launched on Thursday, https://modischmall.com, and https://www.ruparkmall.com are in German and specifically designed for German market, of which the main products are functional clothing and footwear. The other three stores https://crazyfri.com, https://www.buy-great.com, and https://www.ourcustomstory.com target the global market. We plan to carry out customized promotions through multi-channels including Facebook, Google, and Tik-Tok, etc. according to the product categories. In the future, we plan to gather all the best-selling items from our online stores and launch an official comprehensive collection store of Happy Buy International, which will further consolidate the synergies between our supply chain and online traffic," said Mr. Xuezhu Wang, CEO of the Company.

About Happiness Biotech Group Limited

Headquartered in Nanping, China, Happiness Biotech Group Limited has two business segments: nutraceutical and dietary supplements and e-commerce. The nutrition and dietary supplements business is focusing on the research, development, manufacture and marketing of various products made from Chinese herbal extracts and other ingredients. Over the past 17 years, we have established a product portfolio consisting of 32 PRC National Medical Products Administration registered "Blue-Cap" SKUs of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products. Our e-commerce business focuses on providing e-commerce solutions and services for small and medium-sized enterprises. Our mission for the e-commerce segment is to constantly enable small and medium-sized enterprises to fully leverage the power of e-commerce to grow rapidly. For more information, please visit: www.happ.org.cn

