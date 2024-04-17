Happy & Polly Debuts All-Natural, Healthy Cat Litter Alternative in Honor of Earth Day

In honor of Earth Day on Monday, April 22, 2024, Happy & Polly has launched its Clumping Organic Tofu Cat Litter — an eco-friendly choice for cats that is all-natural, 99.9 percent dust-free, and features superior clumping and odor control.

—

In honor of Earth Day on Monday, April 22, 2024, Happy & Polly has launched its Clumping Organic Tofu Cat Litter — an eco-friendly choice for cats that is all-natural, 99.9 percent dust-free, and features superior clumping and odor control. This greener alternative to traditional cat litter promises to improve the maintenance experience while keeping both cats and their owners safe from harmful chemicals commonly used.

The brand’s new Clumping Organic Tofu Cat Litter is made from natural food-grade ingredients, including premium pea fiber and corn starch. It is free from aflatoxin, formaldehyde, artificial colors, and harmful bacteria. The litter’s dust-free formula not only promotes a healthier environment, but also reduces the risk of infections. It is flushable for easy disposal, with low tracking of 2mm diameter for the ultimate cat comfort.

A signature trademark of the Clumping Organic Tofu Cat Litter is its ability to form strong clumps and efficiently tackle moisture for easy clean-up. It also boasts superior odor control using two percent baking soda particles for odor neutralization. Happy & Polly has complemented the all-natural cat litter with eco-friendly packaging that is recyclable and reusable, with refill packs available for an even more sustainable option.

“Our Clumping Organic Tofu Cat Litter is bound to be a repeat purchase once this eco-friendly, healthy cat litter alternative is experienced by cat owners,” this idea was inspired by Happy & Polly’s muse, Flora. “We’re thrilled to launch this in time for Earth Day, a testament to our commitment to the planet and the special bond we share with our pets. In honor of Earth Day, we hope cat owners will celebrate by providing their precious felines with our new, eco-conscious litter box solution.”

Happy & Polly was established in 2020 after the owners’ cat, Flora, entered their lives during a rainstorm. Flora was taken in, loved, and cared for — helping her new owners understand her physical and emotional needs. Today, all Happy & Polly products are “Flora paw roved” before being introduced to the market, with Flora serving as the brand’s beloved muse. The company’s goal is to introduce products that make pets more comfortable, with a very selective process of chosen supply factories. Now both a product marketplace and a community of cat lovers, Happy & Polly is a leader in quality, healthy cat products that make every cat’s home a better place.

Learn more about Happy & Polly online, at https://happyandpolly.com. The Clumping Organic Tofu Cat Litter can be purchased directly at https://happyandpolly.com/products/tofu-cat-litter, with various size options available and the option to subscribe for regular deliveries at a reduced cost.

Contact Info:

Name: Blair

Email: Send Email

Organization: Happy & Polly

Website: https://happyandpolly.com/



Release ID: 89127270

In case of detection of errors, concerns, or irregularities in the content provided in this press release, or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we strongly encourage you to reach out promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our efficient team will be at your disposal for immediate assistance within 8 hours – resolving identified issues diligently or guiding you through the removal process. We take great pride in delivering reliable and precise information to our valued readers.