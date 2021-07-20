Harbour BioMed Appoints Yingying Chen, PhD, as Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SUZHOU, China, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed ("HBM", HKEX:02142) announced the appointment of Dr. Yingying Chen as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Dr. Chen will be responsible for leading the overall management of Finance & Investor Relations and overseeing all aspects of financial operations. She will provide leadership and management for company financial planning, business strategy, financing management, cash management, internal control, budgeting, and investor relations. She is expected to manage HBM's Finance and business activities and develop and maintain relationships with existing and potential investors.

Dr. Chen joins HBM with more than 20 years of extensive experience, exceptional achievement in the financial and healthcare industries. Before joining HBM, she severed as Managing Director, Head of Healthcare at GF Investments Hong Kong Limited (the offshore investment platform for Guangfa Securities) and CMBC International Holdings Ltd. (a fully owned subsidiary of China Minsheng Bank). Prior to that, she worked at multiple investment banks, including UBS, Royal Bank of Scotland/ABN AMRO Bank, and Deutsche Bank AG, where she served clients in the healthcare sector. In her earlier career, she had also worked as a Research Scientist at Pfizer's global R&D center.

Dr. Chen holds a PhD degree in Chemical Engineering from University of Minnesota, an MBA degree from University of Michigan, and BS degrees in Chemistry and Engineering Physics from Miami University.

About Harbour BioMed



Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutics focusing on oncology and immunology. The Company is building its robust portfolio and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capability, collaborations with co-discovery and co-development partners and select acquisitions.



The Company's proprietary antibody technology platforms Harbour Mice® generate fully human monoclonal antibodies in two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format, as well as heavy chain only (HCAb) format. Building upon the HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE™) are capable of delivering tumor killing effects unachievable by traditional combination therapies. Integrating Harbour Mice® with single B cell cloning platform, our antibody discovery engine is highly unique and efficient for development of next generation therapeutic antibodies.



For more information, please visit www.harbourbiomed.com