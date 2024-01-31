Harcourts Christchurch eases the path to Healthy Homes compliance

Harcourts Christchurch is providing property owners with clear and concise information about the extended Healthy Homes Standards (HHS), what they need to do to comply and the benefits of compliance.

Harcourts Christchurch, an industry leader in Christchurch property management, is navigating the evolving landscape of Healthy Homes Standards (HHS) compliance, which encompasses stringent criteria for heating, insulation, ventilation, moisture and drainage, and draught stopping in rental properties.

The Government, on 26 November 2022, extended compliance deadlines, so private landlords now have until 1 July 2025, to adhere to HHS, with the timeframe for compliance for new or renewed tenancies extending from 90 to 120 days.

As Harcourts Christchurch explains, the fundamental goal of these standards is to elevate living conditions for tenants. A property achieving full compliance under the HHS becomes more attractive to quality tenants. Homes that are compliant with HHS are healthier, more comfortable and energy-efficient, and can therefore result in longer tenancies. In an increasingly competitive market, compliant properties can be the decisive factor between immediate occupancy and prolonged vacancy.

Investors delaying HHS compliance may face challenges meeting the compliance deadline, given the scarcity of available tradespeople and rising costs of building materials due to inflationary pressures, advises Harcourts Christchurch.

To meet the heating standard, landlords must provide one or more fixed heaters that can directly heat the main living room. The heater(s) must be an acceptable type and must meet the minimum heating capacity required for your main living room. It is imperative that landlords assess the heating capacity required correctly and often this is by using the services of a professional to ensure that costly mistakes are not made.

Ceiling and underfloor insulation has been compulsory in all rental homes since 1 July 2019. The healthy homes insulation standard builds on the current regulations and some existing insulation will need to be topped up or replaced.

Rental properties must have efficient drainage for the removal of storm water, surface water and ground water. Rental properties with an enclosed sub-floor space must have a ground moisture barrier. Landlords must make sure the property doesn’t have unreasonable gaps or holes in walls, ceilings, windows, skylights, floors and doors which cause noticeable draughts. All unused open fireplaces must be closed off or their chimneys must be blocked to prevent draughts.

Additionally, rental homes must have openable windows in the living room, dining room, kitchen and bedrooms. Kitchens and bathrooms must have extractor fans or an acceptable continuous mechanical ventilation system.

Harcourts Christchurch says all new or renewed tenancy agreements must disclose the property's current HHS compliance level, with breaches relating to disclosure potentially resulting in exemplary damages up to $750. Failure to comply with the HHS may result in exemplary damages of up to $7,200.

While there are some exemptions to these standards, they typically apply when completing required work is not reasonably practicable to do so, however landlords must still take all reasonable steps to ensure the rental property or building complies with HHS to the greatest extent reasonably practicable.

As the leaders in property management in Christchurch, Harcourts stands ready to guide property owners through this compliance maze, ensuring a smooth transition towards Healthy Homes.

About the company: Harcourts Christchurch, consistently voted the Most Trusted Real Estate Brand for 11 years, is the preferred choice for property management in Christchurch. The dedicated team expertly manages investments, providing peace of mind through local insights and a commitment to excellence in the dynamic rental market.

