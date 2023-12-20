Harcourts is revolutionising property management in Christchurch with innovative solutions for hassle-free rental management

With over a decade of trust, Harcourts Christchurch maximises property investment returns through meticulous tenant selection, proactive maintenance and compliance expertise.

Harcourts Christchurch is leading a transformative approach to property management in the competitive local market, introducing innovative solutions designed to streamline the rental management process. With over a decade of industry expertise, Harcourts Christchurch has consistently secured the title of the Most Trusted Real Estate Brand in New Zealand for an impressive 11 years.

The core of Harcourts Christchurch’s property management services goes beyond tenant placement. A comprehensive management package covers all facets of property management in Christchurch, from meticulous paperwork and property condition reports to key issuance and smooth tenant transitions. The overarching goal is not just to manage the investment but to maximise its returns.

A fundamental aspect of Harcourts Christchurch’s property management service is tenant selection. With a specialised division focused on Christchurch property management, there are skills and experience needed to choose the ideal tenant for a property. Regular rent reviews, coupled with a strict policy against rental arrears, underscore the commitment to delivering optimal results for property owners.

The company’s commitment is founded on treating the investment as if it were their own, providing precise appraisals and reports, minimising vacancy periods, maintaining detailed records and taking a proactive stance on rent increases and lease renewals. In addition to routine property management tasks, the team actively stays up to date with evolving local legislation and negotiates rent changes on behalf of clients.

Dedication within the Harcourts Christchurch property management team extends to property maintenance. Taking charge of organising repairs and maintenance, ensuring the property is well maintained and emergency repairs are promptly addressed, protects both the tenant and the investment.

Property inspections are a crucial aspect of the comprehensive service, from a detailed pre-tenancy report with photos to regular comprehensive inspections throughout the tenancy, keeping clients informed. At the conclusion of each tenancy, a final detailed inspection is conducted, allowing for the determination of the bond release based on reasonable wear and tear.

With the team renting out a property every 51 minutes in New Zealand, Harcourts stands as an industry leader in property management. Whether a first-time investor seeking guidance or an experienced property owner, Harcourts Christchurch is here to make owning an investment property a truly rewarding experience.

For dependable local property management, contact Harcourts Christchurch – where innovation meets excellence.

About Us: Harcourts Christchurch, consistently voted the Most Trusted Real Estate Brand for 11 years, is the preferred choice for property management in Christchurch. The dedicated team expertly handles investments, providing peace of mind through local insights and a commitment to excellence in the dynamic rental market.

