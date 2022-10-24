Hardox® HiAce unveils corrosive wear challengers at Palmex Indonesia, Medan

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SSAB, the leading global steel manufacturer will showcase its corrosive wear steel - Hardox® HiAce in the upcoming Palmex exhibition held at Santika Premiere Dyandra Hotel & Convention, Medan from 25 to 27 October. This is the only event that targets the palm oil industry and brings together an international pool of upstream and downstream palm oil companies.

Held in the capital city of North Sumatera, this event hopes to educate the public on the importance of the palm oil industry and the future trends as it is home to one of Indonesia's largest concentration of oil palm plantations and supporting facilities.

Tailor-made for the industry

Equipment in the palm oil industry such as the palm fruit tipper (come with grabber), palm fruit sterilizing wagon and knifes for the fruits harvesting process and other operation equipment in production are constantly exposed to acid, thereby requiring special enhancement to ensure longevity and reliability.

Hardox® HiAce lends itself perfectly to this scenario. It prevents abrasive wear and corrosion to these equipments by having a Brinell hardness of 425-475 HBW and a minimum Charpy impact test value of 27 J at -20 degrees Celsius.

Hardox® HiAce is also applicable to a variety of industries such as paper and pulp mills, mining and quarrying operations, agricultural applications, as well as recycling and waste-to-energy plants. Its effectiveness in not only the palm oil industry but also in other sectors that operate in harsh environments.

Visit us at SSAB Booth 164 and speak to our local team to find out more.

About SSAB

SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company. SSAB offers value added products and services developed in close cooperation with its customers to create a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries and has production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki.