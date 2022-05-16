With Hardox(R) In My Body Program, SSAB is Expanding Marketability in Manufacturing Sectors

BRISBANE, Australia, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the COVID-19 pandemic subsiding significantly compared to its early days, various sectors such as heavy industries are bouncing back in a big way. Leading global steel manufacturer SSAB has renewed its focus on its class-leading membership programs Hardox® In My Body and My Inner Strenx® to keep up with the expected demand.

Unparalleled benefits

Hardox® In My Body and My Inner Strenx® are SSAB's global membership programs. A Hardox® In My Body logo on a product verifies that it has been manufactured using Hardox® wear steel and not an inferior imitation and My Inner Strenx® represents a quality certification for structural applications that use Strenx® steels.

Hardox® is a global leading brand of wear steels designed for maximum payload and longer service life while Strenx® is a brand covering structural steel products designed for sustainable and lightweight solutions.

Aside from the boost in credibility, members also get to enjoy additional benefits from SSAB such as priority service and access to products, access to training and technical support, traceability and authenticity for their products, and higher resale value.

Focus industries

There are now over 600 members in over 60 countries worldwide, and both programs cover a vast array of equipment used in different industries, from dumper bodies, trailers, and buckets to equipment for lifting, transportation, recycling, agriculture, and even mining.

In Australia, Hardox® In My Body program has already been available for years, with local companies enjoying the benefits, including manufacturer Schlam Payload Solutions, an Australia's leading supplier of mine dump truck bodies.

"The access we have to SSAB's technical resources speeds up both design and production planning. During the pre-fabrication phase, we had frequent contact with the people at SSAB's Knowledge Service Center. We really appreciate having a direct link to specialists on Hardox steel for design considerations, wear calculations, welding standards and other topics. They are easy to reach and quick to respond, both crucial factors enabling us to stay ahead in this challenging industry," said spokesperson, Schlam Payload Solutions.

Industry booster

The membership programs are a huge boost to companies in Australia now more than ever, as industries like waste recycling and mining are expected to make huge leaps and gains in the next few years.

According to Australia's Department of Agriculture, Water, and the Environment, the waste and recycling industry will be transformed by both the Recycling Modernisation Fund which will generate more than $800 million in investments as well as the full waste export ban in 2024, which will require the recycling of 645,000 additional tonnes of waste.

The mining industry, on the other hand, has long been a major sector in Australia, contributing an estimated total of $206 billion to the economy in the past decade, according to Statista. This makes it one of the largest economic industries in the country.

"Our membership programs are not only meant for existing customers and clients, but they can also help improve industries in which our clients are operating in through increased efficiency, lesser cost, and improved sustainability," said Matthew Spiteri, Country manager for Australia and New Zealand.

About SSAB

SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company. SSAB offers value added products and services developed in close cooperation with its customers to create a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries and has production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki.