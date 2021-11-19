Harmonized App: The DeFi Platform That Aims To Revolutionize The Crypto Industry

Harmonized native token ($HMZ) which was hosted on PinkSale.

—

The Harmonized app team is pleased to announce the release of a decentralized ecosystem consisting of well-packaged decentralized applications and financial services on its website.

The team is building on the successful presale of its Harmonized native token ($HMZ) which was hosted on PinkSale and the public launch of the native token on PancakeSwap on November 15 and 16 respectively.

The successful presale and launch saw the token’s initial market of approximately $600,000 hitting approximately $9 million within an hour. In less than 24 hours later, it was listed on CoinGecko.

Harmonized App Product Review

The Harmonized App ecosystem contains several decentralized financial applications and features such as a cryptocurrency interest/yield optimizer, a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator, a native token, a project yield farm creator / hosting service, and a staking portal.

According to the team, the Harmonized DEX aggregator is less expensive than most others and offers comprehensive coverage of notable decentralized exchanges, unlike its competitors that often miss out on other liquidity and DEX pools.

The Harmonized App solves some of the major challenges in the Decentralized Financial (DeFi) sector by supporting the major DEXs such as ApeSwap, PancakeSwap LPs, WagyuSwap, BakerySwap, and other certified players on the Binance Smart Chain.

Another important feature is the Yield Optimizer that allows users to earn the best interest across all protocols. The Harmonized team plans to “incorporate a cross-protocol yield optimizer where users can simply connect their MetaMask (and other) wallets to the Harmonized web application to instantly discover the highest annual percentage rate (APR) based on the tokens they are currently holding in their wallets.”

The team is working around the clock to position the Harmonized App as the leading decentralized exchange aggregator and yield optimizer on the Binance Smart Chain with plans in place to work on multiple chains such as Polygon, Ethereum, Fantom, and a host of other Layer- 1 and Layer-2 blockchain-based networks.

Accomplished Milestones

Within 48 hours of its launching, the Harmonized team reached some milestones. For instance, its Telegram group grew to 16k active members, filling the project presale instantly. It also reached the specified $330,000 or 580 BNB hard cap within a couple of seconds of the presale.

Just a couple of hours after it was launched on PancakeSwap, the token trended on several cryptocurrency forums, subsequently getting listed on CoinGecko.

More so, about a quarter of the raised funds (approximately $250,000 or 435 BNB) were injected back into the Liquidity Pool as a mitigating measure against price fluctuation.

The team also enabled staking of its token shortly after launch to allow token holders to earn passive income by locking their $HMZ token up.

Partnership with OnBlock

The Harmonized team is also excited to announce its partnership with OnBlock, a marketing company that has previously handled several large cryptocurrency projects to oversee some marketing areas such as influencer engagement, advertising, future AMAs, and celebrity endorsements.

Yield farming

Soon the Yield Optimizer will be released on the Harmonized App staking/farming portal to allow users to find the hottest farms and pools with the highest APYs, all being auto compounded by the Harmonized tech.

Partnerships

The team has also established many contracts, partnerships, and collaborations to be announced shortly.

Among other things, the Harmonized Team is making plans to hire some of the best influencers, marketers, and campaigners in the blockchain and cryptocurrency field to assist it with promoting the Harmonized App and its other projects. That’s besides its promise to create and articles across multiple noteworthy multimedia platforms such as Medium and Yahoo Finance every week.

Participants can also look forward to a rewarding experience with the various affiliate contests, competitions, prizes, and contests the team will offer to “promote further engagement and build a stronger online community.”

Audit Reports:

https://dessertswap.finance/audits/Harmonized%20App%20BSC%20Audit%2012175509.pdf

https://www.certik.org/projects/harmonized

Social Media Handles:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/harmonizedapp

Telegram: https://t.me/harmonizedapp

Medium: https://medium.com/@HarmonizedApp

Contact Info:

Name: Harmonized

Email: Send Email

Organization: Harmonized

Website: http://www.harmonized.org/

Release ID: 89053337