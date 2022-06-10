Harmony Crystals and Jewelry Announce Grand Opening of Their San Diego Location

—

Harmony Crystals and Jewelry at 1581 Rosecrans Street, San Diego, CA 92016, will celebrate its grand opening on Jue 13th, 2022.

The store is located on the main Rosecrans Street and is a throwback to the days of small boutique-style stores with a spiritual vibe and atmosphere. The San Diego Jewelry Store is a truly unique experience.

Customers can expect a unique and quaint experience as they browse through a wide assortment of gorgeous handmade necklaces, bracelets, and more. Along with the handmade pieces, there are also manufactured branded jewelry such as Pandora and others. Many of the pieces are 925 sterling silver.

Other items found at the store are the robust assortment of crystal gemstones. The stones can be used for crystal healing and other spiritual needs. Some of their more exciting and interesting products are the Chakra Handmade Bracelets and the Citrine Dangle Earrings for women.

Shop owner Hala Mandeel is very excited about the grand opening, “We have been working hard to get the store set up and ready for our customers. I am excited to showcase all our unique pieces of jewelry and stones. We have some fantastic pieces from our Charles Albert Jewelry Collection that are amazing and a one-of-a-kind.

Our items are unique, and you will not find them in any other store. The best thing is our store is close to the airport, beach, restaurants and more. We are just a few steps away from Denny's restaurant on Rosecrans Street. Just look for the Harmony Crystals and Jewelry sign above the door. You can’t miss us!”

The layout of the store is quite simple. There is one showroom with products lining the walls in elegant display cases. The store attendant is well versed in the jewelry sold, as well as the crystals and stones. All the crystals sold in the store have little cards to explain what the crystal stone is used for and its spiritual benefits.

The store is a unique and fun experience appropriate for people of all ages. It is an excellent experience for kids that want to start their crystal and stone collection.

The store hours are limited for the first two weeks and may expand beyond that. For the time being, the store is open on Monday and Tuesday from 11:00 am to 6:30 pm.

About Us: Harmony Crystals and Jewelry was started in 2021 in San Diego, California. They specialize in Sterling silver jewelry, semi-precious stones, and handmade jewelry. The owners strive to seek change for a better world through their actions, beliefs, and practices. Their jewelry supports their mission.

Contact Info:

Name: Art Saborio

Email: Send Email

Organization: Harmony Crystals and Jewelry

Address: 1581 Rosecrans St, San Diego, CA 92106

Phone: (619) 736-2289

Website: http://www.harmonyonelove.com



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E0S-ahjPGZg

