Harmony Crystals and Jewelry Announce Pandora Rings to It Store

Harmony Crystals and Jewelry brings a rare and discontinued line of Pandora rings to its San Diego Store in the Point Loma area, a few blocks away from Liberty Station.

Harmony Crystals and Jewelry at 1581 Rosecrans Street, San Diego, CA 92016, announces a new line of Pandora Silver Rings.

The store is strategically located on the main Rosecrans Street next to Denny's restaurant. The store is a spiritually infused, small boutique-style store with a beautiful, spiritual vibe and atmosphere. The San Diego Jewelry Store is a truly unique experience.

Customers can expect a fun experience as they browse through a wide assortment of gorgeous silver necklaces, bracelets, rings, and more. Harmony added many new, rare, one-of-a-kind Pandora silver rings and a few new handmade pieces.

Customers can also find a wide assortment of crystal gemstones for energy healing, crystal healing, or other uses. Their crystals are very high quality and great for those who are artisan jewelry makers. Some more exciting and interesting products are handmade stone chakra bracelets and beautiful earrings.

Shop owner Hala Mandeel stated, "I am really excited to showcase our Pandora rings. They are discontinued and not found anywhere but at our Harmony Crystal and Jewelry store. We have only one really beautiful bow-style pandora ring on the website, but our entire line is available in the store.

Pandora is one of my favorite brands; I have been collecting them for some time now. I am very happy to share them with our customers. Come in to see me on Monday or Tuesday, and I would be glad to see what we have available. Our inventory changes often, and new and fresh products come into the store daily."

The store is a great destination place for tourists. It is located minutes from the San Diego International airport, downtown hotels, and beach resorts. The store signage is prominent on the storefront and easy to find.

Navigating the store is quite simple. The shop has one main showroom with .925 sterling silver as you walk to the left. Crystal gemstones are available as you move through the store to your right. Finally, the store showcases more spiritually infused jewelry such as chakra bracelets, earrings, etc. The store caters to spiritualists and those seeking fine sterling silver jewelry. If the customer has a sharp eye, they may find a few 21 Karat gold pieces of fine jewelry.

The store's grand opening celebration is still going on. The doors opened just a few weeks ago. The store hours are still limited as the store continues to add new items, build its clientele, and ensure a fantastic experience for its walk-in customers. The store is open Monday and Tuesday from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.

About Us: Harmony Crystals and Jewelry was started in 2021 in San Diego, California. They specialize in Sterling silver jewelry, semi-precious stones, and handmade jewelry. The owners strive to seek change for a better world through their actions, beliefs, and practices. Their jewelry supports their mission.

Contact Info:

Name: Art Saborio

Email: Send Email

Organization: Harmony Crystals and Jewelry

Address: 1581 Rosecrans St, San Diego, CA 92106

Phone: (619) 736-2289

Website: https://www.harmonyonelove.com/



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E0S-ahjPGZg

Release ID: 89076864

