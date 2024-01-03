Harris extends its presence in Latin America with the acquisition of Modyo, leaders in Composable Frontend Solutions

SANTIAGO, Chile, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harris, a global vertical market software provider, announced today the acquisition of Modyo SpA (“Modyo”), leaders in next-generation frontend platforms used to build engaging web and mobile applications for mission-critical business systems.



Modyo develops software to design and manage the end-user digital experience for leading organizations across Latin America. Modyo’s secure and feature-rich platform accelerates the development of tailored customer journeys and provides for transaction scalability. Its cloud native architecture allows for the unification of native and third-party applications to create and evolve digital channels used by millions of consumers. Leading financial institutions and large enterprises trust Modyo’s technology to deliver the most innovative solutions, in an agile way.

As one of Canada’s largest software companies, Harris’ international presence, technology portfolio and financial resources will augment Modyo’s value proposition to clients and strategic partners. Modyo’s leadership team will continue to drive the adoption of this industry-leading platform and maximize value to customers.

“We are delighted to offer a permanent home to Modyo’s committed employees, partners and customers as we increase our focus on the user experience,” stated Jean Soucy, Harris Group President. “It’s a thrill to be part of Modyo’s growth story, as they bring cutting-edge expertise along with powerful and proven software to our organization.”

Modyo founder and CEO, Mark Bonnell, added: “Our entire team is excited to join Harris, supporting our fast growth and expansion in Latin America and across the world. We look forward to leveraging their decades of experience as we continue to operate with the autonomy and agility to deliver best-in-class technology to our current and future customers.”

Landmark Alantra Group & DLA Piper acted as financial and legal advisors to Modyo SpA with Claro & Cia acting as legal advisors to Harris.

About Modyo



Founded in 2008 in Santiago by a group of entrepreneurs with a passion for technology, Modyo delivers a next-generation frontend platform to connect to core business systems and deliver engaging self-service journeys. Modyo’s global team in Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Costa Rica, Argentina, Spain, Canada and the USA collaborate to build secure software used by leading enterprises to power digital channels in banking, insurance, wealth management, telecommunications, and e-commerce.

About N. Harris Computer Corporation (Harris)



Harris acquires software companies, manages them using industry best practices, and builds them for the future. Through acquisitions, the company has grown tremendously since its origins in the utilities sector. Harris now operates over 230 businesses worldwide, in over twenty industries including healthcare, education, retail and financial services. Harris is an operating group of Toronto-based Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU), one of North America's most active acquirers of software businesses.