Harrow International School Appi Japan Announces Opening in August 2022

The First in Japan; Unique in Asia

HONG KONG, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The renowned Harrow International School that draws on the 450-year heritage of Harrow School in the UK announces today a new school to be opened in Appi, Japan, in August 2022. Harrow International School Appi, Japan (or "Harrow Appi") celebrated its launch at an online event with parents from all over the world. Set in the stunning mountains in Appi Kogen, a renowned ski resort in the region, Harrow Appi is the first Harrow International School in Japan, and also one of the first international schools in the country introduced by a high-end British education brand.

At the launch event, Mr. Mel Mrowiec, Chairman of Harrow International Schools Limited and Former Head Master of Harrow School in the UK, and Mr. Paul Madden, British Ambassador to Japan, sent their best wishes to Harrow Appi.

Mr. Michael Farley, Director of Group Operations of AISL Harrow, introduced the unique educational provision of the School in details. The honourable guests were joined by outstanding graduate from Harrow Bangkok Mr. Tatsu Kato and his mother Mrs. Yuka Kato, who shared their Harrow education experience and how Harrow's holistic education anchors the foundation that nurtures leaders for tomorrow.

Learning without Limits in Nature

Currently under construction, Harrow Appi is located in Hachimantai, Iwate Prefecture, Japan. It covers a site area of 90,000 sqm. The school caters for students between the ages of 11 and 18 (Year 7 to 13), providing world-class full boarding British education.

Surrounded by the great outdoors, high achieving students excel both academically and physically. Harrow Appi's Core Curriculum is carefully designed based on Harrow's British international curriculum. Teaching is highly effective, ensuring outstanding academic outcomes. Whether studying Physics or skiing fresh snow, academic excellence goes hand-in-hand with a profound connection to the environment and to sporting pursuits.

Utilising outstanding facilities, cutting edge methodologies, and Appi's mountain environment, our teachers enhance the curriculum in numerous ways. Our science students have immediate access to the natural world. Our creative arts students, inspired by the environment, produce extraordinary works of visual art, music and drama. Whilst the curriculum is delivered in English, all students have the privilege to master three key languages: English, Japanese and Chinese.

To ensure our students are academically stretched and provided with a broad range of opportunities which inspire their intellectual curiosity, the Super Curriculum provides activities that foster academic endeavour beyond examination courses.

Harrow Appi is a fully integrated 'Digital Campus'. Teachers use technology as an integral part of the programme.

Harrow Appi students enjoy two distinct co-curricular seasons: white and green. The white season focuses on winter sports. The green season gives wonderful opportunity in the great outdoors, focused on golf, tennis, and cycling. The sports academies with specialisms in skiing, swimming, tennis, golf, and cycling golf and tennis, provide world-class coaching.

Be a Boarder, Be More Harrow

As a full boarding school, Harrow Appi closely mirrors the experience of studying at Harrow School in the UK. With dedicated personal tutoring, boarders enjoy comfortable boarding houses which provide a home from home.

450 Years of Mastery

Founded in 1572, Harrow School in the UK has a well-deserved reputation for academic excellence. Amongst the School's alumni, or 'Old Harrovians', are some of the most influential figures in world history, including Lord Byron, Winston Churchill, Jawaharlal Nehru, and numerous other influencers, innovators, artists and Nobel Laureates.

As a leading provider of K-12 British education with nearly 25 years of experience and presence in Asia, Harrow International Schools have built an exceptional track record of success in university placement. Our Harrow-branded schools in Bangkok, Beijing, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Haikou, and Chongqing and Zhuhai are highly regarded.

News of the launch of Harrow Appi was warmly received at the launch. Expressions of interest were received from large numbers of parents, with significant media attention surrounding the event.

For more information, please visit the School website (www.harrowappi.jp) and follow our Facebook Page (Harrow International AISL) http://bit.ly/aisl-harrow