Harrow International School Appi Japan Announces Opening in August 2022

The First in Japan; Unique in Asia

Set amongst the beautiful mountains of Iwate Prefecture, Harrow International's first school in Japan is unique in Asia - a place where world-class education combines with stunning Japanese nature.

HONG KONG, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The renowned Harrow International School that draws on the 450-year heritage of Harrow School in the UK announces today a new school to be opened in Appi, Japan, in August 2022. Harrow International School Appi, Japan (or "Harrow Appi") celebrated its launch at an online event with parents from all over the world. Set in the stunning mountains in Appi Kogen, a renowned ski resort in the region, Harrow Appi is the first Harrow International School in Japan, and also one of the first international schools in the country introduced by a high-end British education brand.

At the launch event, Mr. Mel Mrowiec, Chairman of Harrow International Schools Limited and Former Head Master of Harrow School in the UK, sent his best wishes to Harrow Appi, "As all Harrow International Schools, in Appi you can expect a commitment to Educational Excellence for Life and Leadership." Mr. Paul Madden, British Ambassador to Japan, extended support to the launch of Harrow Appi, "The United Kingdom and Japan hold a long history of close collaboration with many ideals and aspirations in common. Harrow School's values of courage, honour, humility and fellowship, resonate deeply with Japanese culture, making Japan a natural home for a Harrow International School."

Mr. Michael Farley, Director of Group Operations of AISL Harrow, introduced the unique educational provision of the School in details, "At Harrow Appi, 'Educational excellence is in our nature'. Combining academic excellence and access to nature, Harrow Appi sets the benchmark for international education in the region, offering a one-of-a-kind learning experience in East Asia." The honourable guests were joined by outstanding graduate from Harrow Bangkok Mr. Tatsu Kato and his mother Mrs. Yuka Kato, who shared their Harrow education experience and how Harrow's holistic education anchors the foundation that nurtures leaders for tomorrow.

Learning without Limits in Nature

Currently under construction, Harrow Appi is located in Hachimantai, Iwate Prefecture, Japan. It covers a site area of 90,000 sqm and enjoys a GFA of 24,000 sqm. Scheduled to open in August 2022, the school caters for students between the ages of 11 and 18 (Year 7 to 13), providing world-class full boarding British education.

Surrounded by the great outdoors, high achieving students excel both academically and physically. Harrow Appi's Core Curriculum is carefully designed based on Harrow's British international curriculum. Teaching is highly effective, ensuring outstanding academic outcomes. Whether studying Physics or skiing fresh snow, academic excellence goes hand-in-hand with a profound connection to the environment and to sporting pursuits.

Utilising outstanding facilities, cutting edge methodologies, small class sizes, and Appi's mountain environment, our teachers enhance the curriculum in numerous ways. Our science students, for example, have immediate access to the natural world; they can conduct experiments outside and observe natural phenomenon first hand. Our creative arts students, inspired by the environment, produce extraordinary works of visual art, music and drama. Whilst the curriculum is delivered in English, all students have the privilege to master three key languages: English, Japanese and Chinese.

To ensure our students are academically stretched and provided with a broad range of opportunities which inspire their intellectual curiosity, the Super Curriculum provides activities that foster academic endeavour beyond examination courses. The rigour of carefully crafted examination preparation is balanced with the development of research skills and the ability to debate, to communicate confidently, to solve problems, and to think both critically and creatively.

Harrow Appi is a fully integrated 'Digital Campus'. A high-speed wi-fi network will cover all areas. Teachers use technology as an integral part of the programme. A robust and reliable 'digital educational ecosphere' gives students and parents access to timetables, curriculum resources, homework assignments and progress reports. Students can collaborate with fellow students in Harrow Appi and from across the Harrow family of schools.

Harrow Appi students enjoy two distinct co-curricular (extracurricular) seasons: white and green. The white season focuses on winter sports. A race academy caters for elite skiers and snowboarders. The green season gives wonderful opportunity in the great outdoors, focused on golf, tennis, and cycling. The sports academies with specialisms in skiing, swimming, tennis, golf, and cycling golf and tennis, provide world-class coaching.

Be a Boarder, Be More Harrow

As a full boarding school, Harrow Appi closely mirrors the experience of studying at Harrow School in the UK. Learning isn't confined to the traditional school day. Students might wake early to join sports training, or for some extra tutorial work with a teacher. After school, the opportunities for additional study, for activities, and for academic enrichment run late into the evening. With dedicated personal tutoring, boarders enjoy comfortable boarding houses which provide a home from home. They benefit from being part of a community, from learning to live alongside others, and from having world-class facilities on their doorstep.

450 Years of Mastery

Founded in 1572 under a Royal Charter granted by Queen Elizabeth I, Harrow School in the UK has a well-deserved reputation for academic excellence, the 'House System' and outstanding holistic education. Amongst the School's alumni, or 'Old Harrovians', are some of the most influential figures in world history, including Lord Byron, Winston Churchill, Jawaharlal Nehru, and numerous other influencers, innovators, artists and Nobel Laureates.

As a leading provider of K-12 high-end British education with nearly 25 years of experience and presence in Asia, Harrow International Schools have built an exceptional track record of success in university placement, based on outstanding grades and individualised university counselling support. Our Harrow-branded schools in Bangkok, Beijing, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Haikou, and Chongqing and Zhuhai are highly regarded.

News of the launch of a highly prestigious Harrow International School in Japan, and of its unique world-class offering, was warmly received at the launch. Expressions of interest were received from large numbers of parents, with significant media attention surrounding the event.

For more information, please visit the Harrow Appi's website (www.harrowappi.jp) and follow our Facebook Page http://bit.ly/aisl-harrow