Harvest Trading Cap First Dominican Company to Acquire ZorroTrade Broker for Operations in the International Financial Markets

MIAMI, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday March 22nd, 2022, the Dominican company Harvest Trading Cap, signed an agreement with the regional manager and Brand Manager of IronFx for Latin America Mr. Pedro Cean and the Senior Business Developer Mr. Nicolás de León, with the objective of offering the best financial services for capitalization in any international market.



The strategic participation agreement between both companies was signed at the facilities of Harvest Trading Cap located in the Dominican Republic, Santo Doming, C/ la Marginal Nuñez de Cáceres Edificio Corporativo NC Suite 602 Distrito Nacional, Dominican Republic, the same was chaired by CEO Jairo González MA.

IronFX is the award-winning global leader in online trading, with 10 trading platforms and over 200 tradable instruments in FX; spot metals, futures, equities, spot indices and commodities. IronFX, founded in 2010, serves retail and institutional clients in more than 180 countries in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

As a result of this agreement, the objective is set to finalize the final guidelines for the finalization and official launch of the broker on behalf of Harvest Trading Cap for the entire Dominican Republic under the name of ZorroTrade powered by IronFx.

This broker will act as an intermediary between "traders" buyers and sellers of shares in the market, it should be noted that it will have all the relevant licenses to make the financial estimate and allow you to continue investing safely in the stock exchanges of the world.

ZorroTrade will be the first broker acquired by Dominicans, it will have the best benefits for those traders around the world who resort to online trading to earn money in the largest and most liquid market in the world. Today's innovations in technology allow Harvest Trading Cap through ZorroTrade to offer forex, commodities, energy, indices and stocks traders easy trading at the touch of a button, a smart device and an internet connection.

"Harvest Trading Cap today has just taken one of the best steps in this arduous race, our firm has just bought the broker ZorroTrade through one of the most important stock trading brokers in the world Ironfx, our traders of Harvest Trading Cap Academy, all our followers in the Dominican Republic and the world already have something from here," said Mr. Jairo Gonzalez.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e7f06c4-3247-459a-abce-add283549f00

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13424343-ef37-4900-87c0-48b18e40cc03





+1 786-472-8936