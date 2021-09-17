Harwinton CT Turbo Kits – Performance/Recreational Vehicle Range Expanding.

TurboKits.com (1-860-676-2929) is celebrating 20 years in business and prides itself on providing expert advice alongside on quality products at competitive prices.

—

The ever expanding turbo offerings reflect the demand for turbochargers to enhance both recreational and performance vehicles. TurboKits.com offers tailored advice depending on the customers specific needs, whether they want to boost a weekend race car or daily driver.

More information is available at https://www.turbokits.com

For instance, TurboKits.com can help business owners gain better performance and economy and help performance car owners increase their horsepower. The newly launched website and expanded range at Turbo Kits features the latest advancements in forced induction technology, which means there is something for everyone.

Well-known brands TurboKits.com carries include Garrett, Borg Warner, Precision Turbo, Xona Rotor, Bullseye Power, Tial, and more. The company also offers a turbo rebuild services and rebuild kits for those interested.

Website users can search by product type or vehicle, which increases their likelihood of finding the product that is right for them. Universal parts such as boost controllers, fuel injectors, and intercoolers are also provided, which makes it your one-stop shop for all forced induction needs.

Aside from enhancing the power of a vehicle, adding a turbocharger can increase its efficiency. This is because the engine uses waste products, such as gases, to create power. Turbos are also ideal for maximizing power and economy.

In addition to supplying branded turbo kits, the company offers a unique fabrication service. The experienced team comprises research and development, procurement, and fabrication specialists that can turn any vision into a reality. It is a white-glove service aimed at business owners who do not have the facility to develop and inventory the finished product. Direct shipping is also provided, which removes the need to pack or assemble the product.

A combined experience of over 40 years, TurboKits.com understands the forced induction industry, whether customers work with automotive, diesel, off-road, utility, power sports, marine or anything in between.

A company spokesperson said: “Whether you are gunning to shatter a Bonneville Salt Flat record, or attain better fuel mileage in your daily driver, we can map out a solution to best suit your needs. Call us at 1-860-676-2929 to speak to us directly.”

Interested parties are encouraged to visit this link to find out more https://www.turbokits.com

Contact Info:

Name: Jesse Pellegatto

Email: Send Email

Organization: TurboKits.com

Address: 271 Litchfield Rd, Harwinton, CT 06791, United States

Phone: +1-860-676-2929

Website: https://www.turbokits.com

Release ID: 89045821