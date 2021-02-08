HashMicro launches EQUIP, the Best Solution to Simplify Manufacturing Business Expansion

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to help manufacturers achieve a more effective manufacturing operation, HashMicro launches EQUIP as a solution for their challenges. EQUIP is a business software solution that includes modules such as accounting, inventory, purchasing, and manufacturing, which are ideal for manufacturers.

"EQUIP comes as an answer in addressing complex processes that manufacturing companies mostly find. With our ERP software, we empower manufacturing sectors with powerful, web-enabled tools to ensure product quality, maintain customer service, and automates the entire process in supply chain management," said Ricky Halim, CEO & Co-founder of HashMicro Indonesia.

The best ERP software is the one that is customizable to company's needs, not the one that requires the business to change. Therefore, HashMicro designs its ERP software to be flexible and easily tailored so that it will be able to fulfill particular business requirements.

By using an ERP system, manufacturing industries will be able to track the stock movement in real-time. The right software will provide the best strategy for companies to resolve existing challenges while ensuring the business runs smoothly.

In December 2020, Indonesia Manufacturing PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) , recorded the highest remark of the year, reaching 51,3 index points. This increase indicates a market demand recovery for Indonesia's manufacturing industry after facing a significant challenge due to the COVID-19 pandemic that hit at the beginning of 2020. According to the Indonesian Ministry of Industry , the development is also supported by consumer trust that drives an essential role in increasing production levels. The current number that exceeds 50.0 index points proved that the sector is already in the expansive phase.

The entrepreneurs estimate that the expansion process will continue until the second quarter of 2021, prompted by the Chinese New Year, Ramadan, and Eid momentum. During business expansion, manufacturers will require automated technology to synchronize their business processes and data in real-time. The best solution for manufacturers is to automate the business processes with ERP software.

ERP system enables them to easily monitor the manufacturing processes, simplify supply chains, and prevent the possibility of downtime from broken manufacturing machines. Thus, the company will be able to achieve its production target and reach its optimum productivity.

However, the industry faces several challenges, such as the need to centralize the production, shipment, and product distribution control of the supply chain management process. This system requires the company to adjust to changing dynamics and invent solutions due to its complexity. In the sales division, the company also has to forecast demand to manufacture the right amount of products. Then, assuring the production materials arrive promptly, and plan the operational process also control the raw materials stock.

