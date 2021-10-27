Hatcher+, Tiverton Agriculture Impact Fund, and First Degree Global Asset Management announce the launch of CarbonNation, a Singapore-based Agtech Fund

The first CarbonNation regenerative farming project, a 10,619 hectare regenerative farming project located in Central Queensland, Australia, is a joint venture by Singapore-based Hatcher+ and First Degree Global Asset Management, and Melbourne-based Tiverton Agriculture Impact Fund, a leading Australian agritech investor and manager. The eco-friendly project, which produces profitable crops based on sustainable farming techniques, also produces a significant amount of carbon credits, while providing a reserve for the protection of five endangered species.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hatcher+, a leading venture technology and fund administration platform headquartered in Singapore, announced today that it has teamed up with Melbourne-based Tiverton Agriculture Impact Fund and Singapore-based First Degree Global Asset Management to create CarbonNation - a Singapore-based agtech fund designed to invest in profitable, carbon-credit producing, sustainable farming properties.

The consortium's first project, "Picady Station", a 100 year old farming property 900 kilometres northwest of Brisbane, Queensland, has been reengineered to produce crops and carbon credits profitably and sustainably, while protecting soil quality and providing a haven for five locally-endangered species of birds and animals. Based on the demand, the consortium intends to build a portfolio of eight to ten similarly sustainable farming properties onto the market within the next 18 to 36 months.

For Nigel Sharp, CEO of Tiverton Agriculture Impact Fund , the CarbonNation property is the latest in a growing list of sustainable farming assets - and the fifth property to be successfully transformed by the partnership's management team's unique processes and approaches to sustainable farming, carbon sequestration and threatened species management.

"We are delighted to be teaming up with Hatcher+ and First Degree on the CarbonNation project. The demand for profitable and practical sustainable agriculture projects is expanding rapidly - as is the demand for carbon credits. We have a world to feed, an environment that needs urgent attention, a carbon ledger that needs balancing, and we need to figure out a way to positively restore and protect local flora and fauna. This project checks all the boxes," said Sharp.

John Sharp, co-founder of Hatcher+, agrees - and says his personal experience is what convinced him to help establish CarbonNation:

"Growing up on a farm, I have seen first-hand how damaging older farming and fertilizing techniques can be with respect to soil health and the environment. I am really pleased to be launching this exciting project with Nigel, the Tiverton Agriculture Impact Fund team, and First Degree - a project that rewards farmers for adopting sustainable farming techniques by enabling them to harvest more consistently profitable crops, generate valuable carbon credits, and realize higher land valuations."

Hatcher+, which recently launched a multi-fund administration business for VCC-based structures, has been working with Singapore-based external fund management firm First Degree Global Asset Management for three years. The CarbonNation project takes the number of funds they are working together on to five, four of which have been built using the Singapore VCC fund structure.

"Over the past three years, we have worked with Hatcher+ to create a highly efficient system for onboarding and managing new VCC-based funds, with a view to leveraging the flexible structures and tax efficiencies these structures offer investors. We look forward to working with Hatcher+ and Tiverton Agriculture Impact Fund and being part of this exciting initiative," said Stephen Fisher, Founder and CIO of First Degree.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only. It is not, and should not be taken as, a solicitation, an offer or a recommendation to buy, sell or dispose of any investment in the CarbonNation fund or to enter into any other transaction with Hatcher+, Tiverton Agriculture Impact Fund, or First Degree Global Asset Management.

About Hatcher Plus

Hatcher Plus ("Hatcher+") combines AI, process automation, and global partnerships to enable investors to expand and analyze dealflow, identify mandate-matching opportunities, and build scalable portfolios. The Hatcher+ VAAST fund administration platform enables fast and efficient creation of investment vehicles, paperless audit, and transparent real-time reporting for investors. For more information, please visit https://hq.hatcher.com.

About Tiverton Agriculture Impact Fund

Tiverton Agriculture Impact Fund invests in diversified food production assets and other businesses that aligns with its overall strategy of combining regenerative agriculture, biodiversity solutions and natural capital value for superior returns. Utilising leading edge regenerative agriculture practices, research & development and investment partnerships, as well as biodiversity solutions, the Fund is managed to provide long term value for investors through capital appreciation and trust distributions. For more information, visit https://tiverton-rothwell.com.au.

About First Degree Global Asset Management

Established in 2011, First Degree has a commitment to excellence in all aspects of investment management, investment strategy, execution, legal structuring of investment vehicles, risk management and compliance. First Degree has a Capital Markets Services license for fund management issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and is an exempt financial adviser for advising on investment products which are collective investment schemes, securities, exchange-traded derivatives contracts, life policies, structured deposits, and the arranging of life policies, other than for reinsurance. It caters to fund managers across Private Equity, Hedge and Venture Capital Strategies. For more information, please visit https://www.firstdegree.asia.

Related Links :

https://hq.hatcher.com