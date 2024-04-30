Hattiesburg Personal Injury Attorney For Wrongful Death Cases, Service Announced

Hattiesburg, MS law firm David L. Sullivan PLLC (601-649-4075) has announced the expansion of their personal injury law services to include representation in wrongful death cases.

—

Atty. David L. Sullivan understands the devastating effects the death of a loved one has, and as such, now offers legal representation to help families alleviate, at least, the financial burdens by helping them secure compensation.

More information can be found at https://davidsullivanlaw.com

A wrongful death can be a result of a traffic accident, a defective product, and medical malpractice, among others, says David L. Sullivan. Under Mississippi law, family members can pursue a wrongful death lawsuit if their loved one's passing resulted from someone else's fault or negligence. In successful wrongful death cases, the court will award financial compensation (damages) to the surviving family members to help them recover from their loss.

“Losing a loved one due to another party’s fault is devastating,” says David L. Sullivan. “Amid unimaginable grief, the legal system can feel overwhelming. My goal is to provide compassionate support and aggressive legal representation to ensure these families receive the compensation they deserve.”

A skilled and experienced personal injury attorney, David L. Sullivan advocates for his clients' rights with the aim of obtaining maximum compensation for their losses and expenses, including medical and funeral costs, lost income and future earnings of the deceased, the loss of companionship and household services, and others.

“Keep in mind that just because you can recover these damages does not mean you are guaranteed these settlements,” adds Sullivan. “You will need a trial lawyer who has the knowledge to help you through these unfortunate times. That way, you can begin the recovery process and get some closure.”

About David L. Sullivan PLLC

David L. Sullivan PLLC is a Laurel, Mississippi-based law firm specializing in personal injury and workers' compensation cases. The firm is committed to upholding the rights of victims and their loved ones.

Atty. David L. Sullivan is an active member of the Jones County Bar Association and a member of the Mississippi Association of Justice. A graduate of the University of Mississippi Law School, he has served Hattiesburg, Ellisville, Laurel, Collins, Magee, Taylorville, and Richton, for over 25 years, and has previously served as a City Prosecutor for the City of Laurel.

Additional information about the firm’s services can be found at https://davidsullivanlaw.com/service-areas/hattiesburg-ms

Contact Info:

Name: David L. Sullivan PLLC

Email: Send Email

Organization: David L. Sullivan PLLC

Address: 523 Commerce Street, Laurel, MS 39440, United States

Phone: +1-601-649-4075

Website: https://davidsullivanlaw.com/



Release ID: 89128465

In the event of any inaccuracies, problems, or queries arising from the content shared in this press release, we encourage you to notify us immediately at error@releasecontact.com. Our diligent team will be readily available to respond and take swift action within 8 hours to rectify any identified issues or assist with removal requests. Ensuring the provision of high-quality and precise information is paramount to us.