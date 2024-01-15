Haugen Moeckel & Bossart Discover North Dakota DUI Consequences Report Launched

Haugen Moeckel & Bossart has published its latest article covering how DUI offenses can escalate to felony level criminal charges. It is aimed primarily at those who need the support of seasoned criminal defense attorneys. The article is available for viewing in full at below.

—

Haugen Moeckel & Bossart excel in explaining how, in North Dakota, a DUI offense resulting in a crash with injuries can swiftly escalate to a felony charge carrying mandatory prison time. Should the victim succumb to the DUI-related injuries, the likelihood of felony charges increases, accompanied by a substantial incarceration penalty. The information provided should be of particular interest to those facing such charges. The guidance from experienced criminal defense attorneys is vital to navigating the complexities of these severe legal consequences.

"A person charged with DUI, in North Dakota, can face misdemeanor or even felony level charges, but if the driving behavior is serious enough, there could be additional charges. Reckless driving behavior, speed, fleeing, and crashes mixed with alcohol will almost certainly lead to heavier charges for someone already suspected of DUI."

"In North Dakota, individuals facing serious DUI charges confront severe consequences, particularly when accidents lead to injuries or fatalities. Consequently, when facing this type of criminal charges, an experienced criminal defense lawyer is highly recommended."

