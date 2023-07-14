Haugen Moeckel & Bossart Fargo´s Restorative Justice Report Released

Haugen Moeckel & Bossart have been featured in local news in an article titled, "Restorative justice used for first time in Cass County adult case." Further information can be found below.

—

Haugen Moeckel & Bossart have been featured in a potentially controversial article, "Restorative justice used for first time in Cass County adult case," bringing some cause for concern, as restorative justice isn't for all cases. Furthermore, the report states that Consensus Council would not force someone to participate in the program.

Defense attorney Lindsey Haugen managed to achieve restorative justice in Cass County for the first time in an adult criminal case before sentencing., in the pursuit of providing meaningful information about how this case opens the door for others to participate in the program. However, a certain element of the article is set to spark discontent among the victim´s families.

Below is a portion of the piece, which neatly exemplifies the controversial element:

Despite not being happy with the prosecutors' proposal of probation, victims and their families praised the restorative justice counseling. Ulmer said it was a tool that helped her family heal after the crash, though she said she felt it should be used after a case is closed.

"The aim of the article is, first and foremost, to show how Haugen Moeckel & Bossart was able to successfully defend his client by implementing a program that seeks to create a safe space for dialogue, reflection, and resolution by involving all stakeholders affected by a particular incident."

Haugen Moeckel & Bossart has provided in-depth articles for those interested in getting the best legal defense for over two years.

Haugen Moeckel & Bossart now welcome comments and questions concerning the article. The reason is that this will help people get a better understanding of the benefits they can get when restorative justice is applied. Consequently, Haugen Moeckel & Bossart hopes any controversy will pass quickly and re-emphasizes working closely with a dedicated attorney to evaluate each case and decide the best course of action is always the best choice.

Haugen Moeckel & Bossart's complete article can be found at haugenandmoeckel.com

