Haugen Moeckel & Bossart North Dakota Assault Charges Report Launched

Haugen Moeckel & Bossart has published a new article entitled, "North Dakota Assault Charges: A guide to fighting back!" The report sheds light on the most critical aspects of citizen's rights and potential defenses, mainly focusing on the significance of seeking legal counsel.

North Dakota residents facing assault charges can now access a comprehensive guide offering insights into various assault categories, including simple assault, disorderly conduct, aggravated assault, and domestic assault. Moreover, the article underscores the significance of understanding individual rights and potential defenses like "Self Defense" or "Defense of Others." It emphasizes the crucial role of seeking legal counsel for those charged with felonies. This information should serve as a resource that provides a vital roadmap for navigating the complexities of assault allegations in the state.

One of the most important pieces of information the article tries to convey and communicate is the seriousness of felony charges and the potential impact on an individual's rights and freedom. The best example of this is perhaps found in the following extract:

'Any physical or verbal skirmish is not equal, but the State of North Dakota will seek to prosecute and potentially incarceration a person that has been charged with assault. Consequently, if charged with assault, seeking out an experienced criminal defense attorney to discuss defenses and mitigating factors for possible charges is advised.'

In discussing the article's creation, Stacey Tjon Bossart, who has been a member of the firm since July 1, 2012, at Haugen Moeckel & Bossart, said:

"At Haugen Moeckel & Bossert, the firm understands this article is a valuable resource for North Dakota residents, offering crucial insights into the legal intricacies of assault charges. Additionally, the company is committed to providing legal education and support within the community."

