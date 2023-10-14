Haugen Moeckel & Bossart Recreational Marijuana Legislation Report Launched

Haugen Moeckel & Bossart has published its latest article entitle "Minnesota’s New Recreational Marijuana Legislation". Those who seek the best legal defense and other interested individuals can view the full article below.

Haugen Moeckel & Bossart has published a new article entitled "Minnesota's New Recreational Marijuana Legislation." The report sheds light on the most critical aspects of a law that will completely change the landscape for the possession and manufacture of marijuana throughout the State of Minnesota. Those who seek the best legal defense and other interested individuals can view the full article at HaugenMoeckel&Bossart/Blog

The article includes several interesting pieces of information; one, in particular, is how Minnesota is on the brink of a significant change as it gears up to legalize the recreational possession and use of marijuana. If the proposed legislation is passed, it will grant Minnesotans the freedom to possess up to 2 ounces of cannabis flower in public or 1.5 pounds in the privacy of their homes. Additionally, individuals could transport no more than 8 grams of adult-use cannabis concentrate and edible products infused with up to 800 milligrams of THC. The information provided should be of particular interest to Minnesota citizens, as the proposed law also aims to enable them to give away cannabis flower and cannabinoid products as long as the quantity aligns with what's deemed legal for public possession.

One of the most important pieces of information the article tries to convey is that the Minnesota marijuana legislation is set to automatically delete low-level (presumably misdemeanor / gross misdemeanor) marijuana convictions. The best example of this is perhaps found in the following extract:

"The legislation sets up an expungement board to consider felony offenses. It is still being determined if this board will need an expungement petition filed through a Minnesota District Court to begin the process. Still, presumably, there will be a process for filing for expungement through this board. This legislation does not apply to any other controlled substance. Anyone convicted previously of this type of offense may seek an expungement and should get the help of an experienced criminal defense attorney to handle this."

In discussing the article's creation, Stacey Tjon Bossart, who has been a member of the firm since July 1, 2012, at Haugen Moeckel & Bossart, said:

"Navigating the legal landscape surrounding marijuana possession has become more complex, and individuals facing charges must be well-informed about the potential consequences. Engaging the expertise of experienced criminal defense attorneys becomes crucial to protect one's rights and secure the best possible legal outcome in this evolving environment."

