Havas Health & You Appoints Industry Veteran David Leonardi as Chief Creative Officer of Havas Tonic

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the needs of modern health and wellness brands continue to evolve, Havas Health & You (HH&Y) today announced the network will bring on industry-leading creative veteran David Leonardi as Chief Creative Officer (CCO) of Havas Tonic, its largest consumer-focused health and wellness agency. David will join Havas Tonic on June 6th, working closely with Tonic's Managing Director Corey Cirillo and HH&Y Global CCO Eric Weisberg to rethink the future of Havas Tonic as a direct response to the expanding needs of the consumer health and wellness brands of today and tomorrow.



David brings over 20 years of experience across consumer, health and wellness to HH&Y. Leonardi joins from Hill Holliday Health, where he led a massive expansion of their health practice with 10X growth and award-winning work for blockbuster brands Cosentyx, Invokana, Xarelto, Zarbee's, Kisqali and more. Earlier in his career, David held important creative leadership roles at Ogilvy NY and Merkley+Partners. David will report to Eric Weisberg in his new role, while partnering with Corey to craft Havas Tonic's dynamic future.

"I love the challenge and adventure of building and shaping things; a great culture where everyone can feel safe, have fun, and thrive; and lasting client relationships that are full of trust. I also love teaching and helping to influence people's careers so that they might hire me one day," said David. "And of course, I love the satisfaction of building powerful, successful brands that connect with and help people through smart, insight-driven work. Leading Tonic with Corey and working alongside Eric to help him achieve his vision across the network will help me do more of all of these things I really love."

Havas Tonic is one of HH&Y's most storied agencies and has revolutionized communications across OTC, DTC, and wellness communications for more than two decades – demonstrating deep capabilities in strategy, social, and video content since its inception. David's appointment builds on the momentum started when Corey Cirillo joined Havas Tonic from BBDO in late 2020. Corey brings deep expertise in FMCD, personal care and retail, having previously led the ground-breaking work for CVS Health, among others.

Corey states, "I am ecstatic to unlock the next era of Havas Tonic in partnership with David. David's creative strength is second to none and with his leadership, we'll have an offering that is truly unmatched in the marketplace."

"Today, every brand is a health and wellness brand. That's why there has never been a more exciting time to be in the consumer health and wellness space, and David's work is proof of that," says Eric Weisberg. "We wanted a modern, innovative and proven leader with both IQ and EQ to unlock the future of our consumer offering, and in David we found all of that and more."

