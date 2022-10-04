HAVAS HEALTH & YOU APPOINTS PAUL PFLEIDERER AS PRESIDENT OF HAVAS LIFE NEW YORK

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the rapid evolution of the health and wellness sector continues to necessitate innovative thinking and activation across the industry, Havas Health & You today announced that it has appointed seasoned strategic leader Paul Pfleiderer as President of Havas Life New York. Paul joined Havas Life New York on October 3rd and will work closely with Havas Life Group President Denise Henry to drive the agency's growth and strengthen its market leadership presence through exceptional client work and culture.

For close to two decades, Paul has served in a variety of industry roles ranging from medical strategy to business development across large and small brands in areas like oncology, rare disease, gene therapy, devices and vaccines. He joins Havas Health & You from TBWA\WorldHealth, where he most recently served as US Managing Partner and, prior to that, Global Chief Strategy Officer, helping refound the agency and architect a best-in-class strategic offering and group.

"Now more than ever, clients are in need of – even demanding – more innovative integrated solutions," said Paul. "Integration and collaboration have been at the heart of Havas Health & You from the very beginning and I'm eager to leverage this to unlock new possibilities for our clients, our agency and network. I know my leadership partners at Havas Life New York believe the same and my goal is to ensure we nurture a culture and environment for exceptional talent to continue Havas Life's strong legacy of success."

Paul's appointment marks the latest in a series of moves Havas Life has taken to cultivate and strengthen its bench of senior leaders and hone its presence in the market as it continues to grow. In the last several years, the agency reported 39% growth from 2020-2021, rebranded from Havas Life Metro to Havas Life New York, and brought on Group President Denise Henry, Chief Creative Officer & Chief Experience Officer Chris Palmer, and Tanya Schaffer, EVP of Customer Experience to foster development. The new leadership team has won several important accounts from clients like Sanofi and Amgen over the course of the past 12 months. Havas Life's successes were recognized with accolades like being named to MM+M's Agency 100 List two years running – in 2021 and again in 2022, as well as being shortlisted for MM+M's Large Agency of the Year for 2022.

"Paul's appointment represents a true milestone for Havas Life New York. Bringing on a world-class brand innovator, client whisperer, strategic trailblazer, and deeply people-centric leader like Paul will only accelerate our extraordinary growth and add firepower to our ability to deliver exceptional work to our clients," said Denise. "And on top of it all, Paul is a humble, yet magnetic person that you just want to be around. I can't wait to see the impact he will have on our clients, our people, and our future."

