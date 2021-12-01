Havas Health & You Appoints Tara Stewart As Managing Director, Havas Health CX

Stewart's 20 Years of Experience Will Help Poise HHCX For Long-term Exponential Growth

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help health companies navigate the immense shifts in patient and provider behavior around medical technologies and therapies brought about by COVID-19, Havas Health & You today announced that Tara Stewart, longtime pharmaceutical executive, will join HHCX on December 8th as its Managing Director. The move will leverage Tara's extensive omnichannel expertise to help HHCX strategically meet expanding demand from enterprise clients, and it complements the appointment of HHCX's notable Chief Creative and Design Officer Jane Motz Hayes.

Tara brings a wealth of agency and client-side experience across different verticals of the health communications industry to this role. Most recently, she served as Vice President, Engagement Planning and Content at Bristol Myers Squibb, where she was responsible for the company's Omnichannel transformation and oversaw a large, diverse global team. She has also held key roles at Pfizer and Digitas Health.

"I couldn't be more excited to be joining the Havas Health CX team. With an amazing team and the solid foundation of the whole Havas network, we will be well poised to support HHCX's growth and demand. I was drawn to the organization because of its deep focus on and passion about CX, data driven experiences and the desire to exceed expectations," said Tara Stewart, Managing Director, HHCX. "Together, we will continue to make a difference in health outcomes and deliver personalized experiences, taking clients on the journey and helping them realize the art and possibility in CX and in Life Sciences."

Tara will report to Pat Thistlethwaite, Chief Experience Officer at Havas Health & You, who spearheaded HHCX's growth across North America and Europe – a network that spans the London, Paris, New York, and Toronto offices. In that time, HHCX has added both standalone clients like New York Presbyterian Hospital and Florida Blue Cross Blue Shield, and has lent support for Network clients like Novartis, Pfizer and Sanofi. Transferring leadership of HHCX to Tara will help facilitate Pat's shift in focus to building CX capability in Havas Network agencies across the world. He will retain his current title and also be taking on a leadership role focused on elevating and scaling HH&Y's new advanced data offerings globally.

"In CX at Havas, our goal is to create things that improve health. Our clients agree - they are demanding data-led customer experience, omnichannel and product design at unprecedented levels," said Pat Thistlethwaite, Chief Experience Officer at Havas Health & You. "I'm excited to work with the network to scale these offerings, and to differentiate them through the development of new, advanced capability."

CX offerings within the Havas network are guided by the principle that the best CX is data-led and customer centered. To help advance this mission, HH&Y is investing significantly in People, Processes and Technology supporting the advanced use of data to drive personalized, impactful experiences that improve health outcomes.

#####

About Havas Health & You

Havas Health & You unites Havas Life, Health4Brands (H4B), Lynx, Red Havas and Havas Health Plus, all wholly owned health and communications networks, with the consumer health businesses and practices of Havas Creative Group. The network's approach is centered around Human Purpose and has the talent, tenacity, and technology that health companies, brands and people need to thrive in today's world. For more information, go to www.HavasHealthandYou.com.

Related Links :

http://www.havashealthandyou.com