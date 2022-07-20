Have a FAT-TASTIC Summer With Plastic Thing and 7-Eleven!

7-Eleven is teaming up for the first time ever with the popular Hong Kong illustrator Plastic Thing to exclusively launch a series of four limited-edition ‘FAT-TASTIC Glass Mug Sets’ HONG KONG SAR -





Introducing the droolworthy 'FAT-TASTIC Glass Mug Set'!



Fatty was created by Hong Kong illustrator Ip Yan and has become a social media sensation amassing over 400,000 followers on Facebook and Instagram in just a few years. Ip Yan has now personally designed a summery series of 'FAT-TASTIC Glass Mug Sets' exclusively for 7-Eleven. Fatty features on each of the four mugs in a variety of poses and super sweet, dessert-inspired settings – including a sea of pineapples, a pancake factory, a Mount Fuji cake dreamland and a peach juice stall ­– to get you in the mood for summer!



The mug itself has an approximate capacity of 450ml and is made of translucent borosilicate glass which is both heat and cold resistant. It also has a handle which makes reheating easier without burning your fingers! Each set includes a lid and spoon. Both the cup and lid are microwave-safe so you can reheat food or drinks quickly and conveniently. The 'FAT-TASTIC Glass Mug Set' is ideal for serving up a whole host of tasty summer treats such as ice cream, smoothies, oatmeal with yoghurt, homemade jelly, serradura pudding, tiramisu, mousses and more! Cute and colourful, these Instaworthy mug sets will add a pop of fun to any meal occasion. So, enjoy a FAT-TASTIC summer with Plastic Thing and 7-Eleven!



Illustrator Ip Yan has also specially created a set of 10 FAT-TASTIC Summer themed WhatsApp or Signal '7-Eleven x Plastic Thing' stickers. Feel free to download here:



'FAT-TASTIC Glass Mug Set' Collectible Programme details:



Stamp distribution details:

From 20 July (7am) to 16 August 2022, customers will receive one stamp upon a $20* purchase and one more stamp for every additional $10 purchase at a 7-Eleven store*.



How to redeem:

From 20 July (7am) to 19 August 2022, customers can redeem 1 FAT-TASTIC Glass Mug Set randomly with 6 stamps plus $46. Quantities are limited, while stocks last.



Exclusively for yuu Members:

From 20 July (7am) to 21 July 2022 (two days in total), yuu Members can redeem 1 FAT-TASTIC Glass Mug Set randomly with 6,000 yuu Points plus $38.



How to redeem: yuu Members can redeem a reward coupon with 6,000 yuu Points on their yuu App, then present the QR code and add $38 at 7-Eleven stores to redeem 1 FAT-TASTIC Glass Mug Set randomly.



Redemption period in store: 20 July (7am) to 26 July 2022. Quantities are limited, while stocks last.



#Excluding the purchase of pre-order items, yuu Member pre-order/reserve items, cigarettes, milk powder, online game cards, collectible programme redemption items, mobile prepaid sim/mobile sim cards/value-added coupons, Octopus cards/products, Macau Pass cards/products, gift cards, prepaid cards, admission tickets/tickets/stamps, and plastic shopping bag charges. Also excluding payment for the following services including but not limited to: Octopus last 10 transactions printout, prepayment, Pin-On-Receipt, bill payment, donation, top up (including but not limited to Octopus, Alipay, WeChat, Tap & Go, TNG, Macau Pass, May and other e-wallets), fax & photocopying, mobile phone charging services, parcel pick-up and return, locker services, parking fee payment, Inspiration Lake activities, self-service laundry etc. For more details, please visit our website.



* Transactions at Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre and Team Disney, Hong Kong Disney Resort stores and Hong Kong Disney Resort Food Kiosk are excluded.

All prices listed are in Hong Kong dollars at Hong Kong stores and in Macanese Patacas at Macau stores.

Product images are for reference only. Terms and conditions apply.

All matters and disputes are subject to the final decision of 7-Eleven.



About Plastic Thing

Plastic Thing started out in 2013 on Facebook and Instagram as illustrations and animations depicting life in Hong Kong in an amusing yet relatable way. In recent years, it has branched out into toys, clothing and licensing. The main character is a girl called Fatty who doesn't want to put on weight but can't stop eating. She's always on a diet but in reality, she loves to eat, sleep and play.



About Plastic Thing illustrator Ip Yan

The founder and illustrator of Plastic Thing, Ip Yan graduated from Hong Kong Baptist University's Academy of Visual Arts. After seeing her graduation piece, her university tutor encouraged her to share her work on social media. She is now a full-time multimedia creator.



Hashtag: #7-Eleven

