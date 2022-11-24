Have a MOOMIN Christmas! 7-Eleven and the Moomins Launch 8 Go Green Bags Made With Sustainable Materials and Compliant with EU SVHC Standards to Help Protect the Planet

For the first time, this stylish collection is made with sustainable materials and compliant with EU SVHC standards

We are not responsible for any damage to this product caused from misusage.

This is not a toy. Not suitable for children under 4 years old.

This product contains cord which presents a potential strangulation hazard. Adult supervision required.

Do not place near heat sources such as gas stove, ovens and heaters to avoid fire or damage.

Do not use dryer or hot air blower to avoid damage.

Wipe clean only. Only use water with mild soap. Remove the soap residue by using damp cloth.

Ensure it has been completely dried before storage. Keep in cool and dry place.

The slight color variance on decoration is an acceptable phenomenon.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 24 November 2022 - Christmas will be here before we know it so it's time to start thinking about gifts for friends and family to put a smile on their faces at everyone's favourite time of the year! So that's whyThe eight Go Green Bags feature eight popular Moomin characters including Moomin, Snorkmaiden, Little My, Snufkin, Moominpapa, Moominmamma, the Hattifatteners and Stinky.Each bag is made with recycled materials and manufactured in a greener and more sustainable way resulting in lower carbon emissions and less pollution.. This series of bags will drop at 7-Eleven on 23 November at 7am so spread some festive cheer and redeem the complete collection!Add a pop of colour to your day with this bright yellow bag featuring Moomin picking wildflowers. This large yet lightweight shopping tote can be worn over the shoulder so is ideal for carrying your daily shopping. Perfectly portable, it can also be folded and rolled up for quick and easy storage.Size: Approx. 45cm (width) x 38cm (height)This sturdy and durable Scandinavian style tote is made with recycled materials and decorated with an eye-catching floral pattern and Little My. Its long strap means it can be conveniently worn over the shoulder. It's big enough to carry notebooks, laptops, A4 folders and more, so ideal for work or school.Size: Approx. 32cm (width) x 38cm (height)This cute yet practical lunch bag features Moomin, Snorkmaiden, Moominpapa and Moominmamma. The bag's wide mouth design with dual zipper closure makes it easy to store and take out your lunchbox. With its wide rectangular base, it can hold two regular-sized lunchboxes so perfect for office workers and students alike!Size: Approx. 23cm (width) x 15cm (height)The simple design of this practical crossbody pouch featuring Snufkin in classic forest green makes it suitable for everyone! With its climbing rope shoulder strap, it can hold A5 sized items so is great for keeping your passport and wallet safe when travelling or on days out.Size: Approx. 22.5cm (width) x 17cm (height)This bright orange multi-purpose zipper pouch is made with recycled materials and features the Moomins and Hattifatteners enjoying drinks and treats at a party! Approximately A5 sized, it's big enough to carry a mini tablet or be used as a make-up bag to organise all your essentials!Size: Approx. 22cm (width) x 16cm (height)This stylish black and white crossbody pouch with dual compartments is decorated with the magical Hattifatteners in a fashionable monochromatic design. The front flap has two snap buttons and doubles as a convenient pocket to store small items such as receipts, tissues, hand sanitiser, lipstick or your Octopus card. You can use the main compartment to carry your phone and purse. This pouch might be compact but it's spacious!Size: Approx. 10cm (width) x 18cm (height)The loveable rogue Stinky is one of the rarer Moomin characters!His stylish grey and black waist pouch can be worn and carried in three different ways – around the waist, across the body or over the shoulder. Simply adjust the strap as you like. It's very versatile and a great bag for hiking, travelling or exercise. With its dual compartment design, use it to carry your water bottle, anorak and wallet! Perfect for days out!Size: Approx. 31cm (width) x 16cm (height)This bright blue Scandi style bag brings together the main Moomin characters – Moomin, Little My and Snufkin. It has a long shoulder strap and a handle so you can wear it cross-body or carry it with your hand as you wish! Made from a thicker more durable material, it's spacious and strong enough to fit a 14-inch laptop so is super practical!Size: Approx. 30cm (width) x 35cm (height)From 23 November 2022 (7am) to 3 January 2023, customers will receive one stamp upon a $20* purchase and one more stamp for every additional $10 purchase at a 7-Eleven store*. From 23 November 2022 (7am) to 6 January 2023 (6 weeks and 3 days in total), customers can redeem 2 Go Green Bags randomly with 12 stamps plus $78 or 1 Go Green Bag randomly with 8 stamps plus $45.From 23 November 2022 (7am) to 3 January 2023, yuu Members can redeem 1 Go Green Bag randomly with 8,800 yuu Points plus $8. Item redemption period in store: 23 November 2022 (7am) to 6 January 2023 (6 weeks and 3 days in total).# Excluding the purchase of 7-Eleven pre-order items, yuu Member pre-order/reserve items, cigarettes, milk powder, online game cards, collectible programme redemption items, mobile prepaid sim/mobile sim cards/value-added coupons, Octopus cards/products, Macau Pass cards/products, gift cards, prepaid cards, admission tickets/tickets/stamps, and plastic shopping bag charges. Also excluding payment for the following services including but not limited to: Octopus last 10 transactions printout, prepayment, Pin-On-Receipt, bill payment, donation, top up (including but not limited to Octopus, Alipay, WeChat, Tap & Go, TNG, Macau Pass, May and other e-wallets), fax & photocopying, mobile phone charging services, parcel pick-up and return, locker services, parking fee payment, Inspiration Lake activities, self-service laundry etc.* Transactions at Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre, Team Disney, Hong Kong Disney Resort stores and Hong Kong Disney Resort Food Kiosk are excluded.Hashtag: #7ElevenHK #7ElevenMacau #Moomin #GoGreenBags

About the Global Recycling Standard (GRS)

The GRS is an international, voluntary, full product standard that sets requirements for third-party certification of recycled content, chain of custody, social and environmental practices and chemical restrictions. For a product to qualify for this certificate it must contain at least 20% recycled materials with each stage of production required to be certified. Chemicals that potentially could harm are banned from GRS products.





About Intertek’s Green Leaf Mark

Intertek's Green Leaf Mark verifies that products have been manufactured in a sustainable and environmentally friendly way. All products certified by this certification have passed the EU Substances of Very High Concern (SVHC) test to ensure that they do not contain substances that pose serious risks to human health or the environment, including carcinogens, mutagens or other harmful chemicals.



