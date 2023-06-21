Having garnered a cumulative funding of $20 million, CHECK IN MEDIA CAPITAL enjoys both profitability and positive reputation across various global regions.

Several Days before June 19, CHECK IN MEDIA CAPITAL CO., LTD. had secured an investment of $4.8 million, spearheaded by premier global capital, reputable investment groups, and professional investors. Recognized and trusted for its services and business operations, this high-end media company's total financing has soared to $20 million. The new funding will be funneled into user acquisition, market expansion, marketing, and platform development.

The internet, without a doubt, has imbued online work with increased enjoyment and assurance, revealing a new blue ocean of digital economy behind the emerging roles. However, conventional media platforms, despite their burgeoning traffic and value, provide users with neither complete control over the content they create nor sufficient earning rights. Furthermore, income instability threatens sustainability.

CHECK IN MEDIA heralded a sea change, innovatively crafting a comprehensive blockchain value network for the online work domain using blockchain and new media advertising techniques. It leverages advertisers' resources to generate actual advertising revenue, which is then reciprocated to users, ensuring a fair and compliant return for the platform, advertisers, and consumers and facilitating sustainable growth.

On the market front, CHECK IN MEDIA enjoys capital backing from top-notch global film and television groups, endorsements from well-known domestic and international institutions, and houses a team of skillful, experienced professionals. The company is comprised of renowned international investment group board members, leading blockchain experts, data intelligence scientists, and global marketing experts, intent on instigating a revolution in blockchain and new media.

In terms of compliance, CHECK IN MEDIA is well-accredited, constructing a proprietary infrastructure model based on blockchain plus financial infrastructure technology. It fortifies financial domains via blockchain, safeguards assets comprehensively, and assures user data privacy, providing an all-encompassing data protection and governance system to lower transaction costs and risks. CHECK IN MEDIA's approach allows customers to use the service with ease, enjoying efficient and convenient services.

From a service standpoint, CHECK IN MEDIA has forged deep partnerships with self-media platforms and data integration organizations in over 80 countries worldwide. Through precise market positioning and product design, they provide customers with top-tier services and highly efficient solutions. They offer bespoke services, chosen by over five million users and advertisers globally, garnering recognition and wide-spread propagation from peers, society, and the media.

Upholding the business philosophy of "cooperation for mutual benefit, honest services, innovative development, and striving for perfection", CHECK IN MEDIA has constructed a decentralized and transparent digital advertising trading platform, connecting numerous advertisers, media users, and developers, bringing in massive traffic and tens of billions of value to the market. They plan to establish more international operations centers in the future, aspiring to become the top brand in the new financial consumer sector and facilitate wealth freedom for many more individuals.

