Having obtained a Singapore asset management license, Victory Securities is actively expanding its global wealth management business



Hong Kong

Singapore



Tax rate

A low-tax environment: business income tax rate at 16.5%. Imputation tax system: dividends paid to shareholders are not taxable, and capital tax and business tax are not levied.

A low-tax environment: business income tax rate at 17%. Imputation tax system: dividends paid to shareholders are not taxable, capital tax is not levied, and GST (goods and service tax) is at 7%.



Foreign exchange

No foreign exchange controls. Total freedom of inward and outward remittance of funds.

No strict controls over inward and outward remittance of funds.

