Hawley & Hazel Enhances Supply Chain Efficiency with SAP Ariba Supply Chain Collaboration in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawley & Hazel, one of Asia's best-selling oral care brands, is leveraging SAP Ariba Supply Chain Collaboration solution and its Forecast Collaboration capabilities to help the company and its supplier partners work together for better inventory and operations management.

The Hong Kong-based Hawley & Hazel has been running SAP Ariba Supply Chain Collaboration since 2016 to streamline order processing and coordinate delivery schedules with suppliers across Asia. Since deployment, the solution has proven to be valuable to Hawley & Hazel's business operation in tackling supply chain challenges. When the company experienced materials shortage from preferred suppliers, Ariba Supply Chain Collaboration alerted Hawley & Hazel's procurement team, which was able to source from alternative suppliers within days. This significantly minimized Hawley & Hazel's overall production damage.

Underscored by such success, Hawley & Hazel would further expand the adoption of Ariba solution and add Ariba's Forecast Collaboration. The new add-on capabilities will further enable the company to share timely demand forecasts with its suppliers enabling them to plan ahead and commit to meeting the company's supply needs.

The new Ariba capabilities will further bolster Hawley & Hazel's success to effectively manage a complex supply chain and high demand across multiple markets. Ariba's supply chain and forecast capabilities will create closer cooperation between Hawley & Hazel and its suppliers, facilitating more accurate and frequent forecasting to increase supply chain responsiveness and decrease the potential for business disruption. This will also enhance visibility for Hawley & Hazel to develop more accurate business planning and increase the efficiency of its manufacturing and logistics operations.

"As a trusted Asian dental care favorite that traces its roots back to the 1930s, Hawley & Hazel understands the value of planning ahead and taking as much uncertainty out of the supply chain as we can. With SAP Ariba, we can now more easily align our plans and requirements with multiple suppliers. This improves our overall efficiency and helps us, and our suppliers identify and rectify any potential shortages or surplus so that we reduce the time we hold inventory for better cash flow," said Sunny Woo, Procurement Director, Hawley & Hazel.

Fabian Padilla Crisol, Managing Director, SAP Hong Kong, said, "The pandemic-related supply chain shocks of the past year have focused attention on breaking down barriers between buyers and suppliers. The SAP Ariba platform equips companies to work safely and easily with multiple partners with complete supply chain visibility. For Hawley & Hazel, collaboration at the forecasting level builds on its past digitalization success to deliver additional value."

