Hayashi Telempu Makes Capital Participation in Adler Pelzer of Germany

- "GAIA" Jointly Established as Alliance for Automotive Acoustic Parts, Having Largest Share in Automotive Floor Carpeting -

NAGOYA, Japan, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hayashi Telempu Corporation (hereinafter HTC, headquartered in Nagoya, Japan), the parent company of Hayashi Telempu Thailand, and the controlling shareholder of Adler Pelzer Group (hereinafter APG, headquartered in Germany) have jointly established GAIA (Global Automotive Interior Alliance) Holdings and entered into capital partnership to further strengthen cooperation in the automotive interior parts business. GAIA, the alliance for automotive acoustic parts, has the largest share in the world market of automotive floor carpets.

(Logo1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106461/202101210048/_prw_PI1fl_HAfH41TV.jpg)

(Logo2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106461/202101210048/_prw_PI2fl_MMoprOUG.jpg)

HTC and APG signed a technical partnership agreement in the automotive interior parts business in April 2017. In February 2018, the duo established NEVHA, a joint venture focusing on development for new energy vehicles, and has since been jointly developing acoustic technology, materials and parts.

HTC and Paolo Scudieri, the controlling shareholder of APG and owner of his entire group, built a capital alliance through HTC's equity acquisition in APG while jointly establishing GAIA. By effectively utilizing the technology and production know-how of both companies and their respective global business bases, the duo will be able to comprehensively provide development, production and delivery in all regions to customers expanding globally.

"We are delighted to bring value to our OEM customers and to the market by tying up the best of our both companies," commented H. Hayashi, COO of Hayashi Telempu. "The market will take great advantage of the global scale thanks to the Global Automotive Interior Alliance," highlighted Paolo Scudieri. Pietro Lardini, CEO of Adler Pelzer Group, expressed his thanks for the unique opportunity for further development of the companies.

Hayashi Telempu (Thailand) Co., Ltd.: http://www.htt.co.th

Adler Pelzer Group: http://www.adlerpelzer.com/

Hayashi Telempu Corporation: http://www.hayatele.co.jp/english/index.html

About Hayashi Telempu (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Headquartered: Chonburi, Thailand Employees: 785 Sales: 2,600 MTB in 2019

About Hayashi Telempu Corporation

Headquartered: Nagoya, Japan Employees: 5,000 Sales: 270 billion yen in 2019 Location: 40 locations Number of floor carpets produced: About 11 million units a year

About Adler Pelzer